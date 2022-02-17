What are Christina Aguilera's kids' ages? All about her family as singer shares rare photos with her children

Singer-songwriter Christina Aguilera, 41, who rarely shares photos of her children on social media, recently gave fans a glimpse into her family life with unseen throwback photos and videos through a montage she shared in the form of a reel on her Instagram profile.

In the Instagram reel, the happy family-of-four, which comprises of Aguilera, her 14-year-old son Max, seven-year-old daughter Summer and her musician fiance Matthew Rutler, 36, could be seen celebrating several holidays, going on adventures with their dog, playing and enjoying each other's company.

Aguilera set the black-and-white reel to the song Godspeed by Frank Ocean and captioned it:

"my greatest loves of all time…"

Aguilera was married to record producer Jordan Bratman before she started seeing her now-fiance Matthew Rutler. Aguilera and Bratman first met in 2002 and tied the knot in November 2005. Aguilera welcomed little Max Liron Bratman, her son and only child with Bratman, in January 2008.

Bratman and Aguilera called it quits in 2010, finalizing their divorce a year later. However, the former couple are still on good terms as they continue to co-parent their son. Back in January 2020, Aguilera shared a heartwarming photo of herself celebrating Max's 12th birthday with her ex-husband. The caption of the photo read:

"We make blended families work. It’s a beautiful thing."

Christina Aguilera penned a heartfelt note for her daughter's 7th birthday

Moving on from her previous marriage, Aguilera started dating Rutler, whom she first met on the set of Burlesque in 2009. The couple got engaged on Valentine's Day in 2014. Six months later, Aguilera gave birth to Rutler's daughter, whom they named Summer Rain Rutler.

On Summer's 7th birthday, Aguilera made a heartfelt post on Instagram in which she described her daughter as her "sweet, thoughtful, funny, creative, soulful, vibrant spirit."

In January 2020, Aguilera wished her son a happy birthday with a photo of herself and Max that she posted on social media with a lengthy caption. Part of the caption read:

"I love being your mom - thanks for constantly teaching ME new things in life and things about myself through knowing you, loving you and watching you grow."

As is evident from her posts, Christina Aguilera is without doubt a proud mother who balances her professional and family life efficiently.

Edited by Prem Deshpande