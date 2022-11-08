Gabby Windey x Erich Schwer’s split: The Bachelorette host Jesse Palmer reveals that the couple is trying to “work through things”

The Bachelorette season 19's Gabby Windey and Erich Schwer called it quits less than two months after the latter's proposal aired on the season finale. Despite this, the host of the reality show, Jesse Palmer, hopes that the couple will reconcile in the near future.

Speaking about their future together, Jesse told Us Weekly:

"I know they're still trying to kind of work through things, so just giving them the space that they need. [They are] two amazing people and everybody saw the potential in that relationship and just wish them the best for whatever that is, whatever that means.”

All about The Bachelorette Gabby Windey and Erich Schwer’s split

After romancing various suitors throughout season 19 of The Bachelorette, ICU nurse Windey got a proposal from real estate analyst Erich during the two-part September 20 episode. At the time of the proposal, Erich said:

“I didn’t know it, but I had met my soulmate. You finally let your barriers down, and I think our relationship transcended to this insane level. … You literally make me feel like I’m the only person in the world.”

He added:

“And I will fight every day for the rest of my life to keep that feeling. I love you, Gabby Windey. You are amazing. You are the most amazing person I’ve ever met. It’s you and me until the wheels fall off. I’m head over heels in love with you, and I want to spend the rest of my life with you.”

Gabby immediately said yes to the proposal, and the couple got engaged on the show. Things went well between the newly engaged as Erich was seen cheering for Gabby on Dancing with the Stars on several occasions. Talking about her then fiancé, The Bachelorette said:

“Erich is gonna be there, so I have a cheerleader in the audience. Erich’s support means everything to me. I get to channel all of that love into my dance.”

However, within two months, things went downhill for the couple as Gabby was later noticed ditching her engagement ring for several tapings of the dance show, hinting at their separation.

When asked whether they were “still together” on October 31, Gabby told Fox News:

"Life is just really busy for the both of us right now. So I understand their concern but we’re just kind of, you know, going forward with each of our individual interests and supporting each other from afar.”

Gabby Windey and Erich Schwer’s relationship trouble

The Bachelorette star’s relationship with Erich had already seen a lot of ups and downs, even before they called it quits. In September, Erich faced backlash after a high school yearbook photo showed him in Blackface. He later apologized on Instagram, saying he “wholeheartedly apologizes for the insensitive photo.”

At the time, Gabby was “incredibly shocked” and had to process her “thoughts and then think about how we can grow as a couple and learn from this.”

Shortly after, the former couple faced another drama when Erich’s ex leaked text messages, saying that he broke up with her to go on the dating show. However, Gabby was aware of the situation this time and was ready to “take a step back and reflect on our relationship and see if we can get through this.”

Despite all the efforts, the couple recently called it quits, and The Bachelorette host Jesse wished “the best” to both.

