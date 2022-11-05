“I’m truly done with the Bachelor franchise”: Fans react as The Bachelorette’s Gabby Windey and fiancé Erich Schwer split

Gabby Windey, from The Bachelorette Season 19, got engaged to Erich Schwer on the ABC show. But the couple recently broke up, leaving fans devastated.

Bachelor Nation fans were heartbroken about the split and slammed the show online. Some also claimed that they saw it coming.

Cookie 🍪 @Christa_Smith16 I think after the Gabby/Erich split, I’m truly done with the Bachelor franchise. I know it’s overdue but this split hit me different. Idk. I think after the Gabby/Erich split, I’m truly done with the Bachelor franchise. I know it’s overdue but this split hit me different. Idk.

Gabby, 31, accepted Erich’s proposal in the finale of The Bachelorette Season 19, which also featured Rachel Recchia as the lead. After much heartbreak, the latter walked out of the show towards the end, while Gabby continued to pursue love.

The ICU nurse connected deeply with Erich and thus the two got engaged on May 13, 2022, making fans happy. But within five months, the couple split.

Here’s how fans reacted to Gabby and Erich’s split

Fans were upset with Gabby and Erich’s split, but they mentioned on Twitter that they knew the couple would not last long. Some fans also pointed out that Gabby didn’t have a lot of options to pick her life partner on The Bachelorette.

Take a look at fans’ reactions:

laisha🍇 @laishapeter Not surprised Gabby & Erich broke up she basically ended up with him cause everyone else self eliminated Not surprised Gabby & Erich broke up she basically ended up with him cause everyone else self eliminated

me finding out that gabby and erich broke up:



#TheBachelorette *basically every bachelorette/bachelor has broken up with the person who they gave their final rose to*me finding out that gabby and erich broke up: *basically every bachelorette/bachelor has broken up with the person who they gave their final rose to* me finding out that gabby and erich broke up: #TheBachelorette https://t.co/CrOr5S3I0Z

@@@ @meetsatmidnight just found out about Gabby and Erich! hate to say I saw it coming, so I won’t. ultimately, I just wish her the absolute best going forward! #TheBachelorette just found out about Gabby and Erich! hate to say I saw it coming, so I won’t. ultimately, I just wish her the absolute best going forward! #TheBachelorette

Sarah Lee!!!! @yo4eyes I, for one, am not surprised that Gabby dumped Erich. She didn’t have much to choose from during #TheBachelorette ! She will meet her match. She’s super cute and super cool. I, for one, am not surprised that Gabby dumped Erich. She didn’t have much to choose from during #TheBachelorette! She will meet her match. She’s super cute and super cool.

bex ‎✪ @itsrebeccaaduh_ #BIP Hearing the news that Gabby and Erich split, I totally think the show needs a new format and we need to have less bachelorette/bachelor seasons and bring back Bachelor Pad, Winter Games and Paradise #TheBachelor ette #TheBachelor Hearing the news that Gabby and Erich split, I totally think the show needs a new format and we need to have less bachelorette/bachelor seasons and bring back Bachelor Pad, Winter Games and Paradise #TheBachelorette #TheBachelor #BIP

Fans’ speculation about their break-up started when Gabby was spotted without her engagement ring on the Dancing With the Stars set. Plus, Erich was not seen in the audience like he used to come in the past to cheer his fiancé.

The news of their split was confirmed after Gabby revealed in an interview with Fox News that the two were concentrating on “individual interests.”

She said:

“I think life is just really busy for the both of us right now. So, I understand their concern but we're just kinda, you know, going forward with each of our individual interests and supporting each other from afar.”

On their respective Instagram handles, the last photo of the couple together was on October 12, 2022.

Where is The Bachelorette's Gabby Windey now?

Chicks in the Office @ChicksInTheOff This is all the confirmation we needed to know Gabby & Erich are done This is all the confirmation we needed to know Gabby & Erich are done https://t.co/Dl5s58h5WW

Gabby Windey is currently a contestant on Dancing With the Stars (DWTS) season 31. She is partnered up with dance pro/choreographer Valentin Chmerkovskiy.

For the last couple of episodes, Valentin was sick and thus Gabby performed with Alan Bersten. In Episode 7, The Bachelorette star and Alan followed the Halloween theme and danced the Argentine Tango to the song Shivers by District 78, ft. Mikayla Lynn. She scored 38 out of 40 from the judges.

Gabby’s original partner Valentine has now returned to the show and will be seen dancing with her in the upcoming episode. DWTS Season 31 Episode 8 will see Gabby and Val perform Salsa Relay to Kid 'n Play’s Ain't Gonna Hurt Nobody. The theme of the new episode will be '90s Night and it will air on Monday, November 7, 2022, on Disney+.

In her personal life, Gabby is going through a breakup with her fiancé Erich. Although the two got engaged on The Bachelorette Season 19, Erich gave a few red flags on the show. He was accused of breaking up with his former girlfriend in order to appear on the dating series.

Gabby questioned Erich about the same on The Bachelorette: After the Final Rose. In response, he said:

“I met this girl about a month before this all started, and I had no idea I was going to come here. I handled it poorly 100 percent.”

Gabby forgave him at the time as she appreciated his honesty, which was something she wanted in her partner. Meanwhile, she confirmed that they were focused on their individual journeys. Erich has not yet commented on the matter.

