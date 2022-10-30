What happened to pro Val Chmerkovskiy? Dancer to miss Dancing With The Stars (DWTS) season 31 Halloween episode

Dancing pro, Valentin Chmerkovskiy, also known as Val, will not be able to perform in Monday's live episode of Dancing with The Stars. The World Latin Dance Champion revealed in an Instagram video on Friday, October 28, that he has tested positive for Covid.

He shared that his dancing partner and Bachelorette star Gabby Windey tested negative for Covid and will dance in the Halloween-themed episode after her fantastic performance last week, for which the duo received a score of 46/50.

Jessie James Decker's dancing partner Alan Bersten, who was eliminated last week on October 24, will learn the routine that Val and Gabby were supposed to perform and will step on the show on Monday for the dance performance. He asked his fans to vote for Gabby and reassured viewers that he would be back on the show next week.

Alan and Gabby will perform to District 78's track Shivers.

Val Chmerkovskiy stated he was disappointed about skipping Dancing with The Stars season 31 episode 8

The competition is intense for all the performers at the moment since only nine pairs remain in the series. Val Chmerkovskiy said in his Instagram video that he was disappointed and that the whole situation was a “huge bummer.” He also felt that he had let some people down and was "selfishly" looking forward to dancing the Argentine Tango for the Halloween-themed episode.

He said that Gabby already knew the routine and was sure that Alan Bersten was going to perform well. Adding to the statement, he said:

"I feel fine, I will be back — this is a minor setback for a major comeback, and thank you."

He reassured fans in an Instagram comment that his wife Jenna Johnson Chmerkovskiy was doing fine and revealed that she tested negative for Covid. Jenna is currently pregnant with a baby boy, who is due in January 2023.

Val Chmerkovskiy and Gabby Windey's performances on Dancing with The Stars

At the premiere night party, Gabby and Val received a score of 7 from each judge after jiving to Harry Style’s As It Was. The couple landed in the top four after the episode. For Elvis Night, the duo performed on Can't Help Falling in Love and scored 8 points from all four judges. They rose to 3rd place in the competition after their performance.

The pair maintained their third position on James Bond's night of Dancing with the Stars with a score of 33. Gabby and Val danced the Cha-cha-cha style to Madonna’s Die Another Day. In week four, Val and Gabby received a score of 9 from all four judges after their Quickstep performance to Mr. Blue Sky and landed in the top 3.

For both nights of Dancing with The Stars Week 5, the couple performed well and received a total score of 82, landing in first position. They danced to If the World Should Ever Stop and Good Girls Go Bad.

Gabby and Val received a total score of 46 from five judges in Week 6 after their Rumba dance to Home and came in second position.

Dancing with The Stars streams live on Disney+ every Monday at 8 pm ET. To watch the series, fans can buy the $7.99 monthly plan or $79.99 yearly plan of the streaming website. The episodes of the show are made available on Disney+ as soon as the two-hour-long live stream comes to an end.

