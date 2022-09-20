Dancing With The Stars (DWTS) premiere: Heidi D'Amelio's performance with Artem Chigvinstev leaves internet mixed

Dancing With The Stars (DWTS) aired a grand premiere for its 31st Season on Monday, September 19, 2022 at 8.00 pm ET on Disney Plus. The two-hour premiere episode saw celebrity contestants alongside professional choreographers dance their hearts out. After two decades of airing on ABC, the show has moved to Disney+ for the first time.

On the premiere episode of DWTS, Heidi D'Amelio took to the dance floor for the first time with choreographer partner Artem Chigvinstev. The duo performed Lady Marmalade by Christine Aguilera, Lil' Kim, Mya and P!nk. The performance received mixed reactions from fans. While some loved the routine, others didn't prefer this over the others.

Hosted by supermodel Tyra Banks and Season 19 winner Alfonso Ribeiro, choreographed dance routines are judged by a panel of renowned ballroom experts, including Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough. The contestant-choreographer duo that manage to impress the judges the most will ultimately win the Mirror Ball trophy and a grand cash prize.

Fans react to DWTS contestant Heidi D'Amelio's performance

Fans took to social media to express their views about Heidi and Artem's performance. While some were impressed with the influencer's moves, others felt that it fell flat. Some viewers even talked about the possibility of a comparison between her and her daughter Charli D'Amelio's performance.

Check out what fans have to say about the dance routine.

Petra Talks Pop @petratalkspop Okay Heidi looks smokin’! Hoping she gets more dance confidence as the weeks go on but solid performance. I give Heidi 6 Mirrorballs! #DWTS Okay Heidi looks smokin’! Hoping she gets more dance confidence as the weeks go on but solid performance. I give Heidi 6 Mirrorballs! #DWTS

minnie @coffeechsr Heidi you did so amazing on #dwts and you looked stunning in red 🫶 @heididamelio Heidi you did so amazing on #dwts and you looked stunning in red 🫶@heididamelio

sean #bb25 @sean637 Heidi and Charli being on the same season is so strange #dwts Heidi and Charli being on the same season is so strange #dwts

Noah ⭐️ @dixiesschars So Heidi has been watching #DWTS since charli was born NOW charli is her competition… how ironic is THAT So Heidi has been watching #DWTS since charli was born NOW charli is her competition… how ironic is THAT

Kskib1113 @kskib1113 Jessie danced great but it just didn’t catch me at all. Felt flat for me #dwts Jessie danced great but it just didn’t catch me at all. Felt flat for me #dwts

beth @bethhhh2000 heidi was really good but i was lowkey expecting more… #dwts heidi was really good but i was lowkey expecting more… #dwts

Danielle @aDoseOfReality8 The beginning of Heidi’s dance was done so awkwardly. Ruined the whole thing for me. #DWTS The beginning of Heidi’s dance was done so awkwardly. Ruined the whole thing for me. #DWTS

MATHEW @itsmathewturner This girl thought she was line dancing! Goodbye. #DWTS This girl thought she was line dancing! Goodbye. #DWTS

A mother-daughter duo compete against each other for the first time on DWTS

Heidi D'Amelio was cast on DWTS alongside daughter Charli D'Amelio. They are the first mother-daughter pair ever to compete in the history of DWTS. While Heidi was paired with Artem Chigvintsev, a Russian-American professional dancer as her choreographer, Charli was supported by dancer Mark Ballas.

In an interview with E! News following the casting announcement, Heidi revealed that there was quite a bit of competition between her and her daughter, the popular TikToker, and social influencer Charli D'Amelio. However, Heidi also maintained that it was a healthy competition and her daughter is one to watch out for.

Speaking about her experience on the show, Heidi revealed that she "could have never seen this coming," and that it was "pretty wild and very cool to be able to do it with Charli."

The contestant also opened up to PEOPLE about her experience. Heidi revealed that she was shocked when she was taken up as a cast member on the reality dance competition series. She thought that the producers "were joking" as her daughter Charli was the one who had over a decade of professional dancing experience. She said:

"I didn't think they were being real, I thought it was a prank. But when they were like, ' No this is real,' I was so excited for the both of us. Especially to do this together!"

It will be interesting to see if either the mother or the daughter takes home the mirror ball trophy on DWTS. However, Heidi jokingly stated that she would test where her family allegiances lie while seeing her and Charli perform on stage, adding that she would be "checking phones" of her husband (Marc D'Amelio) and daughter (Dixie D'Amelio).

DWTS Season 31 has begun on an exciting note, with contestants showcasing incredible talent. Viewers have also loved watching the fun banter between the participants and their respective choreographers as well as the judges.

Fans can stream fresh episodes on Disney+ every Monday from 8 pm to 10 pm ET from September 19.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far