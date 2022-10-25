"He's getting worse each week": Fans feel Vinny Guadagnino  should get eliminated from DWTS Season 31

Dancing With The Stars (DWTS) Season 31 aired a brand new episode on Monday, October 24, 2022, at 8 pm ET on Disney+. The episode featured guest judge Michael Buble, and the contestant-choreopgrapher pairs had to perform routines based off the singer's work. While some performances won hearts, others failed to do so.

On this week's episode of the dance reality competition, Vinny Guadagnino performed Save The Last Dance For Me with his partner Koko Iwasaki. Fans, however, were left unimpressed with his performance and wanted him to go home. They felt that his loyal followers were the only ones that saved him from elimination, considering that audience votes were counted. One tweeted:

Nik148 @NickKnight34 @officialdwts @MichaelBuble @DisneyPlus I will never understand how Vinny is STILL in this competition. It’s like he’s getting worse each week 🤦🏻‍♀️ He should have been sent home tn, not Jessie #DWTS @officialdwts @MichaelBuble @DisneyPlus I will never understand how Vinny is STILL in this competition. It’s like he’s getting worse each week 🤦🏻‍♀️ He should have been sent home tn, not Jessie #DWTS

Tonight's episode of DWTS also featured a special performance by guest Michael Buble, who graced the stage with his hit song Sway, alongside a dance from the female pros, choreographed by Jenna Johnson Chmerkovskiy.

Derek Hough also showcased a special performance to Buble's Higher, with fiance Hayley Erbert and the pro dancers.

Vinny gets mixed reviews for his performance on DWTS, many viewers believe he needs to be sent home

Vinny Guadagnino graced the stage with his professional dancer partner Koko Iwasaki. The duo performed Cha Cha to Save The Last Dance For Me. Some judges liked the routine but others didn't.

Bruno confessed that he couldn't help but smile while watching Vinny perform to his fullest, but the judge also criticized the pair for their timing and failed hip action. Carie Ann said that the audience feedback was enough to tell the pair how much people loved watching them perform, but they still had lots to improve when it came to technique.

While Len admitted that he liked how there was more content this time around from Vinny and Koko, he said that the performance still "was a mess."

On a more positive note, DWTS guest judge Michael Buble claimed that the judges were "full of it," and said that he thought the performance was amazing. Derek called Vinny the "people's champion," and assured him that he wasn't going anywhere.

Check out what the judges scored the DWTS pair below.

Carrie Ann- 7, Len- 7, Michael- 8, Derek- 7, Bruno- 7 = 36/50

Despised the mixed reactions from judges, fans were unimpressed with Vinny's performance and wanted him to go home. They wanted his loyal fanbase to stop voting for him. Check out what they have to say.

Mariam @mariiverse_ #DWTS listen ive loved vinny since jersey shore, but this is just not working for him #DWTS listen ive loved vinny since jersey shore, but this is just not working for him

Ruby ¨̮ @perlarubysolis #DWTS The fans love Vinny so freaking much, I’m surprised he’s lasted this long The fans love Vinny so freaking much, I’m surprised he’s lasted this long 😭 #DWTS

Esmeralda C. @ezzicastro I’m sorry I Ike Vinny but HOW IS HE STILL IN THE GAME!?!?!?!!!!!??? #dwts I’m sorry I Ike Vinny but HOW IS HE STILL IN THE GAME!?!?!?!!!!!??? #dwts https://t.co/9v284l9ouz

emily @valsdwts i'm just really upset vinny is still there and joseph isn't. like wtf #DWTS i'm just really upset vinny is still there and joseph isn't. like wtf #DWTS

Liss @sleepyyscorpio #DWTS Feel so bad for Vinny, he’s trying so hard but I feel like he’d be relieved to be eliminated at this point Feel so bad for Vinny, he’s trying so hard but I feel like he’d be relieved to be eliminated at this point 😩 #DWTS

#DWTS Vinny be dancing like Master P and y’all continue to save him. Vinny be dancing like Master P and y’all continue to save him.#DWTS https://t.co/ttJlQ58h2a

Natalie Diamond @nataliediamond Vinny Guadagnino still being on #DWTS is starting to feel a lot like Grocery Store Joe all over again 🥴 Vinny Guadagnino still being on #DWTS is starting to feel a lot like Grocery Store Joe all over again 🥴

Emilia Anna “Meelz” Mikowski @meelzdiva18 Like I love Vinny but the guys had the lowest scores for the past two weeks. This needs to be his last week. #DWTS Like I love Vinny but the guys had the lowest scores for the past two weeks. This needs to be his last week. #DWTS

Johanna. @_johannamama #DWTS yall need to let Vinny go home, this show might break him. #DWTS yall need to let Vinny go home, this show might break him.

Steveo Sparks @Steveosparks2 I’m so damn Pissed Vinny is still safe in the Competition like Wtf #DWTS I’m so damn Pissed Vinny is still safe in the Competition like Wtf #DWTS

List of songs, performances and routines on this week's episode of DWTS

The contestant-choreographer pairs on DWTS put their absolute best forward as they attempted to win the judges and audience votes and secure their safety for the week. Here are their performances and routines:

Wayne Brady and pro Witney Carson - Quickstep to I Get a Kick Out of You

Charli D'Amelio and pro Mark Ballas - Foxtrot to Fever

Heidi D'Amelio and pro Artem Chigvintsev - Samba to It Had Better Be Tonight (Meglio Stasera)

Jessie James Decker and pro Alan Bersten - Salsa to Come Dance With Me

Trevor Donovan and pro Emma Slater - Foxtrot to Come Fly With Me

Daniel Durant and pro Britt Stewart - Foxtrot to Feeling Good

Vinny Guadagnino and pro Koko Iwasaki - Cha cha to Save the Last Dance for Me

Shangela and pro Gleb Savchenko - Tango to Hollywood

Jordin Sparks and pro Brandon Armstrong - Foxtrot to You Make Me Feel So Young

Gabby Windey and pro Val Chmerkovskiy - Rumba to Home

DWTS Season 31 has seen some incredible performances so far. With eliminations happening every week, it is extremely crucial for the contestants to put their best foot forward and deliver better performances to cement their place in the end and win the coveted title.

