How did Derek Hough meet his girlfriend? DWTS star gets engaged to Hayley Erbert

Derek Hough is now engaged to his girlfriend Hayley Erbert. Hough announced the news through Instagram on Thursday and wrote, “It’s only the beginning…the beginning of forever.”

Erbert shared the post on her Instagram with the same caption where Hough lifts her in an embrace that gives a glimpse of her engagement ring. The beautiful moment was planned by Troy Williams of Simply Troy Lifestyle + Events.

Williams called the ring ‘stunning … breathtaking’ and added that 250 oversized candles were positioned around them as Hough proposed to Erbert. While speaking to a news outlet, Williams stated,

“The proposal happened last Monday. Derek surprised her and got her out of the house for the afternoon. He wanted their home transformed. They’re an adventurous couple and have seen such big moments, but their home is their sanctuary and it’s where they fell even more in love.”

Meanwhile, Erbert believed that Hough and Williams had planned a special moment for her. Williams said that Hough let her think it to was a birthday surprise, but as soon as she left, they moved out all the furniture and transformed the space with 250 candles and flowers.

Williams added that they used 1600 roses, orchids, white peonies, and pampas grass from In Blume Florists that were all the colors of their home.

Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert’s relationship timeline explored

The couple began dating in 2015 after meeting on Dancing with the Stars (DWTS). Erbert was a part of the show for seven seasons and four tours. Hough and Erbert also danced to Ed Sheeran’s Thinking Out Loud on DWTS Live in 2015 and did a special performance during Season 29.

Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert first met on Dancing with the Stars (Image via David Livingston/Getty Images)

Derek Hough was a professional dancer on Dancing With the Stars from 2007 to 2016 and won the show six times. He received 11 nominations for the Primetime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Choreography and won the award three times. He later became a judge on the show from its 29th season.

While speaking to Ellen DeGeneres in 2016, Hough spoke up about the possibility of marriage and children in the future. He then revealed how he was in a position where he could see himself married with kids within the next five years.

The couple has been working on their cohabitation skills for some time. In a 2020 interview in PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive, Derek Hough said,

“My laundry skills? On a scale between zero and 10, I would give myself a negative one. I’m good at folding though! I love actually cleaning up the house and I love yard work. I’m an outdoor yard work guy every single day, but laundry, it’s not my game.”

The pair have been vacationing in Monaco and were spotted at Formula 1 Grand Prix, and Top Gun: Maverick's premiere at the Cannes Film Festival. On Wednesday, Hough shared a post on Instagram of the pair having enjoyed the Monaco Grand Prix.

Hough also posted a few videos from a jet hangar on his Instagram Story alongside Erbert enjoying boat rides along the riviera.

