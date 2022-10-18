Michael Buble UK Concert 2023: Tickets, where to buy, dates, estimated price, and all you need to know

Canadian singer Michael Buble has announced a UK tour scheduled for May 2023. The shows will kick off in London’s iconic O2 Arena on March 26 and go on until May 1.

The singer is set to perform his greatest hits along with singles from his number-one album Higher, which was released earlier this year. The Grammy award winner, who is returning to the UK after four years, promises that the upcoming shows will be a "spectacle."

In a statement, Michael Buble said:

"I’m so excited for people to experience it. A lot of my fans have been part of my journey for the past 20 years, so to celebrate this milestone with everyone together is going to be extra special. I just want to connect to them, take them away, spread some goodness. That’s it!"

Buble has shows slated for Australia this year. Before heading to the UK, the singer will also perform a set of shows in Europe starting in January.

Tickets for his UK tour shows will go on sale on October 21 at 9 am via Ticketmaster. Fans can also register for a presale via ticketek.uk on October 20.

The prices for Michael Buble’s UK shows have not been revealed yet, as tickets will go on sale in the next three days. However, the prices for his previously announced European shows begin at €60 and €329.

Michael Buble 2023 UK Tour Dates

As aforementioned, the 2023 UK tour will begin in March, continue throughout April, and finally conclude with the Birmingham concert in May. The following are the dates of his UK shows for next year:

March 26 -- London, The O2

April 21 -- Manchester, Ao Arena

April 24 -- Leeds, First Direct Arena

April 27 -- Glasgow, OVO Hydro (formerly known as SSE Hydro)

April 29 -- Aberdeen, P&J Arena

May 01 -- Newcastle, Utilita Arena

May 07 -- Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

May 10 -- Birmingham, Resorts World Arena

Michael Buble 2023 Ireland Tour Dates and tickets

More about the artist

Michael Buble is touring in support of his eleventh studio album, Higher, which was released on March 25, 2022, by Reprise Records. The album featured Buble’s versions of Paul Mc Cartney’s My Valentine, Bob Dylan’s Make You Feel My Love, Patsy Cline’s Crazy, Sam Cooke’s Bring It On Home To Me, Barry White’s You’re The First, The Last, My Everything, and Willie Nelson’s Crazy, among other songs.

Speaking about the album, Buble said in a statement:

"When you assemble 40 of the most amazing musicians on the planet – none of whom have been able to jam, or even play in the same room with other musos, for 15 months or so – it's gonna be joyous vibes all 'round. I can honestly say I have never felt more excited after completing an album.”

Buble is a four-time Grammy award winner. The singer won these awards in 2008, 2010, 2011, and 2014 in the Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album category for Call Me Irresponsible, Michael Buble Meets Madison Square Garden, Crazy Love, and To Be Loved, respectively.

