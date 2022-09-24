Wizkid Madison Square Garden concert: Tickets, presale, where to buy and more

Nigerian singer Wizkid has announced that he will headline an international concert at the Madison Square Garden on November 16. The development comes months after Burna Boy became the first-ever Nigerian artist to headline the New York venue.

As of now, MSG is Wizkid's only upcoming North American date. He also has a show scheduled for the Netherlands in November. Earlier this month, the artist released Bad To Me, his first solo single since his 2020 album Made in Lagos. Last year, the artist performed a sold-out, three-night run at London’s O2 arena.

Wizkid Madison Square Garden concert tickets

MSG @TheGarden JUST ANNOUNCED: @wizkidayo will perform at Madison Square Garden on Nov 16! Chase cardholders get early ticket access Sep 26 at 10am to Sep 29 at 10pm, while supplies last. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Sep 30. JUST ANNOUNCED: @wizkidayo will perform at Madison Square Garden on Nov 16! Chase cardholders get early ticket access Sep 26 at 10am to Sep 29 at 10pm, while supplies last. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Sep 30. https://t.co/j1d1SF16KV

Tickets for the show will go on sale on September 30 at noon through Ticketmaster. A Chase Cardholder presale will begin on September 26 at 10:00 am ET and run through September 29 at 10:00 pm ET.

Interested fans can also purchase their tickets in person starting on October 1 at three different box office locations. These include locations in New York City, Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre.

More about the artist

Wizkid is a Nigerian singer and songwriter who began recording music at the age of 11. In his early career days, the artist released a collaborative album with the Glorious Five (5), a group he and a couple of his church friends formed.

In 2009, the artist signed a record deal with Banky W's Empire Mates Entertainment (E.M.E). Two years later, the artist rose to the limelight after releasing the lead single titled Holla at Your Boy from his debut album, Superstar. The album also featured singles including Tease Me/Bad Guys and Don't Dull.

In September 2014, he released his second studio album titled, Ayo. The album was supported by six singles, including the song Jaiye Jaiye. In 2016, the artist collaborated with Drake on the hit single One Dance which peaked #1 on the US Billboard Hot 100. The song topped the charts in 14 additional countries, after which the singer gained international recognition. The song broke various records, making Wizkid the first Afrobeats artist to appear in the Guinness World Records.

The artist signed a multi-album deal with RCA Records in March 2017 and released his third studio album Sounds from the Other Side. It included the single Come Closer, which featured Drake.

Wizkid won a Grammy for Best Music Video in 2018

Wizkid appeared on Beyoncé's project The Lion King: The Gift in 2019 on the single Brown Skin Girl. The song earned him a Grammy for Best Music Video. The year before, in 2018, the artist was featured on the song Checklist by Normani and Calvin Harris, which reached number-one on the Billboard World Digital Song Sales chart.

The artist released his fourth album, Made in Lagos, in October 2020, to commercial success, topping the Billboard World Album Chart. It features singles, including Essence featuring Tems, which became the first Nigerian song to chart on the Billboard Hot 100. A remix of the song was released by Justin Bieber. Wizkid’s fifth album, More Love, Less Ego is set for release in 2022.

