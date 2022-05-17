Burna Boy tour 2022: Tickets, presale, where to buy, dates, and more

Burna Boy has announced a summer tour that will begin on May 16 in support of his upcoming album. The artist will make stops in North America, Canada, and Barbados before kicking off his 2022 Love, Damini tour, which is set to begin on July 17 in Barbados for the city’s Bridgetown Festival.

The singer will then head over to the United States on July 21, starting with the Aretha Franklin Amphitheater in Detroit and making stops in Minneapolis, Chicago, Boston, Houston, Montreal, and more before the tour concludes at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta on July 31.

Burna Boy tour tickets

Tickets for the Love, Damini tour go on sale to the general public on May 20, 12.00 pm PT. Citi cardholders can receive early access to pre-sale tickets, which begins on Tuesday, May 17, at 10.00 am PT through May 19, 10.00 pm PT. The new album will be released on Thursday, June 30, at 7.00 pm EST. The tickets can be purchased on the Ticketmaster website.

Burna Boy Love, Damini 2022 Tour

July 17, 2022 – Barbados, BH – Bridgetown (Festival)

July 21, 2022 – Detroit, Mich. – Aretha Franklin Amphitheater

July 22, 2022 – Minneapolis, Minn. – Armory

July 23, 2022 – Chicago, Ill. – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

July 24, 2022 – Houston, Texas – Toyota Center

July 27, 2022 – Irving, Texas – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

July 29, 2022 – Boston, Mass. – Leader Bank Pavilion

July 30, 2022 – Montreal, QC – Osheaga (Festival)

July 31, 2022 – Atlanta, Ga. – State Farm Arena

Burna Boy performs at the Billboard Music Awards

Burna Boy performed at the recently held Billboard Music Awards (BBMA), where he sampled Last Last and his 2021 single Kilometre. Last Last samples Toni Braxton’s 2000 single He Wasn’t Man Enough and will feature on the Nigerian singer’s upcoming album Love, Damini.

Earlier this month, Burna Boy released the video for Last Last, which was also directed by him. He also performed at the Madison Square Garden, becoming the first Nigerian artist to headline the bill at the massive arena. He announced his upcoming album at the venue.

The artist has collaborated with Polo G, Angélique Kidjo, and Wizkid in the past. In 2021, Twice as Tall won the Best World Music Album at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards. The Grammy-winning artist has appeared on remixes of songs by Asake and Black Sherif. The artist gained stardom in 2012 after releasing his single Like to Party from his debut studio album L.I.F.E (2013).

The artist signed with Atlantic Records in 2017 in the United States, and his third studio album Outside was his major-label debut. In 2019, the artist won Best International Act at the 2019 BET Awards, and was also announced as an Apple Music Up Next artist. His fourth studio album African Giant was released in July 2019 and won Album of the Year at the 2019 All Africa Music Awards.

