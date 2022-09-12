What is Vinny Guadagnino’s net worth? DWTS contestant’s fortune explored as he recently purchased a $3.43 million apartment

DWTS is set to return to screens and make celebrities dance their way to the top. The show returns with its latest season, and with it comes a unique and diverse list of contestants. One of the celebrities in the race to be the Mirrorball Champion on Dancing with the Stars Season 31 is reality TV personality Vinny Guadagnino from Jersey Shore.

Joining him in the race are Jordin Sparks, Gabby Windey, Teresa Giudice, Shangela, and TikTok influencers Charli and Heidi D'Amelio.

The Jersey Shore star will be paired up with first-time pro dancer Koine Iwasaki in the upcoming season, which will be hosted by Tyra Banks and Alfonso Riberio. The judges for DWTS Season 31 are Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Derek Hough.

Dancing with the Stars will premiere on Monday, September 19, at 8 pm ET on Disney+.

Exploring DWTS contestant Vinny Guadagnino's wealth

DWTS contestant Vinny Guadagnino is a reality TV personality and is famously known for his role in MTV's Jersey Shore. The 35-year-old TV personality was born in Staten Island to Italian-American parents. Guadagnino has an estimated net worth of $5 million.

Vinny was only 21 years old when he was cast for Jersey Shore and appeared in all seasons. Post the show, he enrolled in acting classes and appeared on The Hard Times of RJ Berger as a guest star. In 2018, Vinny and the original cast appeared in Jersey Shore: Family Reunion.

The DWTS contestant hosted his own talk show, during which he interviewed celebrities over dinner with him and his family. After the success of The Show with Vinny, he co-hosted a cooking show on The Cooking Channel alongside his mother.

The Jersey Shore actor believes in giving back to society and has been involved in numerous social welfare projects over the years. Proceedings of his clothing brand IHAV are donated to the Do Something Charity. He also participated in charity auctions to raise money for Much Love, an animal rescue organization.

In 2017, Vinny purchased a property in Hollywood Hills for $3.5 million, which he put back on the market for $3.85 million in 2021. He recently bought a luxury house in New York for $3.43 million.

The TV star is a frequent guest host at Chippendales in Las Vegas. In an interview with E! News, he said that his "Chippendales' family is probably going to come out." This is not his only family that is excited about his upcoming appearance on DWTS.

His Jersey Shore family is ecstatic that another one of them is on the show. Mike and Snooki from the MTV show have also appeared on the show previously in seasons 17 and 11, respectively. Vinny said that his co-stars were his inspiration to join the show and added:

"Everyone’s been so supportive over it."

Other celebrities to appear on the show include Selma Blair, Trevor Donovan, Cheryl Ladd, Jason Lewis, Daniel N Durant, Wayne Brady, Jessie James Decker, Joseph Baena, and Sam Champion.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Piyush Bisht