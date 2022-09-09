Who is Shangela? Fans go gaga over the contestants’ list which includes DWTS’ first drag queen

DWTS is set to return with another glamorous season on Monday, September 19 at 8 pm ET on Disney+. After being on ABC for three decades, the show is set to switch platforms and start fresh.

One of the celebrities set to put on their dancing shoes and take to the stage is drag superstar, Shangela. The RuPaul’s Drag Race star will be partnered up with pro dancer Gleb Savchenko in the latest season.

Celebrities joining her in the race to win the Mirrorball trophy include Jordin Sparks, Gabby Windey, Vinny Guadagnino, Teresa Giudice, and TikTok influencers Charli and Heidi D’Amelio.

DWTS Season 31 will be co-hosted by the sensational Tyra Banks and season 19 Mirrorball champion Alfonso Ribeiro, and joining them as judges will be Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Derek Hough.

Shangela is set to dance her way to the top in DWTS Season 31

Former RuPaul’s Drag Race star Shangela is an actor, drag performer, and co-host of the Emmy-nominated HBO series, We’re Here. The drag diva is famously known for her phrase "Halleloo" and has also been a guest star in Glee, The Mentalist, X-Files, and A Black Lady Sketch Show.

The performer, born D.J. Pierce, is originally from Texas and currently lives in Los Angeles. He graduated with honors from Southern Methodist University, where he is currently an advisory Board Member.

Shangela is the first ever drag superstar to be on DWTS USA, and his presence makes it one of the first steps the show has taken towards inclusivity. Last year, JoJo Siwa was the first ever female dancer to compete with another female dance partner on the show.

In a video uploaded by US Weekly, Shangela and Gleb spoke about the show and the drag superstar said:

"We really are our biggest competition."

He went on to talk about the internal struggle with self-doubt and said that they:

“Really just want to have fun.”

The DTWS couple were asked what it felt like to make history and the two collectively implied that they were over-the-top. Gleb said “sign me up” while Shangela spoke about being on the show since he grew up loving dancing and was grateful to be able “to have this amazing platform to compete.”

He recalled that his “jaw was on the floor” when he found out and said that he was living his best life. Shangela also said that visibility is a vital part of the opportunity. He said:

"I am the first person to ever be able to compete in drag on Dancing With The Stars in the history of the show."

The actor hopes to show people that “it’s all about the heart and the soul.” It shouldn’t matter if it's two men dancing together or a “man and a drag entertainer.” He went on to remind viewers about the spirit of the art of dancing.

Shangela @itsSHANGELA time to TURN IT! Good morning America (and world)! I’m so EXCITED to announce that I’m the newest contestant on @officialdwts !!! From the backyard in Paris, TX to the ballroom on @DisneyPlus time to TURN IT! Good morning America (and world)! I’m so EXCITED to announce that I’m the newest contestant on @officialdwts !!! From the backyard in Paris, TX to the ballroom on @DisneyPlus 😀 time to TURN IT! https://t.co/lf8yUCeDWh

The drag queen took to Twitter to announce his participation in the show.

Fans went gaga about Shangela’s presence on DWTS

As Shangela announced his presence on the show, fans took Twitter by storm, sending messages of support and love.

raging liberal ⚡️ @Nadia20 Shangela may literally be the most relevant right NOW non Housewives person they’ve ever casted on Dancing with the Stars! #DWTS Shangela may literally be the most relevant right NOW non Housewives person they’ve ever casted on Dancing with the Stars! #DWTS

fairy boy @gaypoetalt Shangela is going to eat UP this #DWTS season. I don’t watch it but that’s MY winner. Shangela is going to eat UP this #DWTS season. I don’t watch it but that’s MY winner.

Other celebrities to compete in DWTS include Selma Blair, Trevor Donovan, Daniel Durant, Cheryl Ladd, Jason Lewis, Wayne Brady, Jessie James Decker, Joseph Baena, and Sam Champion.

