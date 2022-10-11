"Where is Shangela's 9?": Fans feel that Shangela was underscored by judges in DWTS Season 31 Episode 4

Dancing With The Stars (DWTS) aired a brand new episode for its 31st season on Monday, October 10, 2022, at 8 pm ET on Disney Plus. The episode features remaining contestant-professional choreographer pairs dancing their hearts out to the Disney Night theme. The theme first began on Season 18 of the dance competition and soon became a tradition that was followed each year.

On tonight's episode of the reality dance competition, Shangela and Gleb Savchenko performed Charleston to Dig a Little Deeper from The Princess and the Frog. The judges were mesmerized by their performance and eventually gave the dancers a 32/40, with each of the experts scoring them an equal 8.

Fans, however, felt that Shangela was more deserving of a 9. One tweeted:

For Season 31 of DWTS, the theme was taken to a whole new level by naming it the DisneyPlus Night. The contestants had to perform on songs from the Disney+ era, making the theme centered around shows that were available on the streaming platform. Fans witnessed their favorites perform dance routines from movies and shows like High School Musical, The Simpsons, and Guardians of the Galaxy among many others.

Fans upset with Shangela getting underscored by judges on DWTS

All contestants put their best foot forward in Episode 4 of DWTS as they danced to the tunes of Disney movies and shows. The top scores of 36 out of 40 went to Charli D’Amelio and Mark Ballas, who performed Jazz to The Simpsons Main Title Theme from The Simpsons, Gabby Windey and Val Chmerkovskiy's Quicktep to Mr. Blue Sky from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, and Wayne Brady and Witney Carson's Jazz to Wait for It from Hamilton.

Shangela and Gleb Savchenko's Charleston to Dig a Little Deeper from The Princess and the Frog impressed the judges. but they also had their own share of feedback to give. Derek confessed that the judges could depend on the contestants "to get the ballroom going."

Bruno explained that "if they could have dug any deeper, they could have struck oil." While Carie Ann told Shangela that she "embodied the spirit of Charleston" but reminded her to work on her footwark and point it out more. All four DWTS judges gave them an equal score of 8, making their total to 32 out of 40.

Fans felt that Shangela was underscored even after performing her best, while others, who also performed at the same level, kept scoring the highest. Check out what they have to say.

(matt) alexandra²⁸❯❯❯❯ // matthew knows i exist??? @stylinsonpayno me at the judges for not giving shangela at least one 9, the viewers for putting trevor in the bottom two, and carrie ann for giving vinny the same score she gave shangela #dwts me at the judges for not giving shangela at least one 9, the viewers for putting trevor in the bottom two, and carrie ann for giving vinny the same score she gave shangela #dwts : https://t.co/JuVPCaBm7I

isabella | valkyrie’s gf (real) @povwilmon shangela most definitely deserved a 9 shangela most definitely deserved a 9

(matt) alexandra²⁸❯❯❯❯ // matthew knows i exist??? @stylinsonpayno the fact that both gabby and heidi have gotten 9s with imo quite noticeable mistakes, yet shangela can perform almost perfect and not get a single 9? she's getting grossly underscored at this point and i'm sick #DWTS the fact that both gabby and heidi have gotten 9s with imo quite noticeable mistakes, yet shangela can perform almost perfect and not get a single 9? she's getting grossly underscored at this point and i'm sick #DWTS

Beyoncé’s Wind Machine @MikeyTBH Oh nah how did Shangela not even get a single 9 after that performance!? This is homophobia tbh! #DWTS Oh nah how did Shangela not even get a single 9 after that performance!? This is homophobia tbh! #DWTS

Dylan Major @DylanSharer

#DWTS Shangela was "almost there" for a 9, but hey, 8's are also good! Shangela was "almost there" for a 9, but hey, 8's are also good!#DWTS

sophie. @scphxe Shangela had my fav dance of the night so far I’m sorry but that deserved AT LEAST one 9 Shangela had my fav dance of the night so far I’m sorry but that deserved AT LEAST one 9

P @pattyswigs Shangela deserved that 9 instead of Gabby. I genuinely couldn’t buy into Gabbys performance… she was literally smiling through the whole thing and it didn’t fit the vibe of their song #dwts Shangela deserved that 9 instead of Gabby. I genuinely couldn’t buy into Gabbys performance… she was literally smiling through the whole thing and it didn’t fit the vibe of their song #dwts

Who was eliminated in Episode 4 of DWTS Season 31?

Sam Champion and Cheryl Burke were the next pair to be eliminated from the show. They performed Paso Doble to The Greatest Show from The Greatest Showman. The judges, however, weren't as impressed as they were with other performances, but still cheered for Sam and applauded him for pushing himself.

While Carie Ann scored them 7, other three judges gave the pair a 6, bringing their total to a mere 25 out of 40.

The DWTS pair were in the bottom, alongside Trevor Donovan and Emma Slater, who performed Smaba to Life Is a Highway from Cars. With a lower score, Sam and Cheryl were sent packing from the competition.

The eliminated pairs up until now on the show include: Jason Lewis and Peta Murgatroyd, Cheryl Ladd and Louis van Amstel, Teresa Giudice and Pasha Pashkov, and Sam Champion and Cheryl Burke.

DWTS Season 31 is getting interesting with each passing episode. With eliminations taking place every week, the stakes are even more higher and the competition stiffer. Viewers will have to tune in next week to witness another incredible night of dancing.

Tune in to an all-new episode of DWTS next Monday, October 17, 2022, at 8 pm ET on Disney+. Fans can also watch the two-hour-long episode on the platform just an hour after the streaming ends.

