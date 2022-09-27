"Charli is basically already a pro": Fans feel it's unfair for Charli D'Amelio to participate as a contestant on DWTS Season 31

Dancing With The Stars (DWTS) aired a brand new episode for its 31st season on Monday, September 26, 2022, at 8 pm ET on Disney Plus. This week, viewers witnessed many epic performances from contestant-choreographer duos as they danced to the tunes of popular Elvis Presley songs. While some struck a chord with the audience, earning high scores, others fell flat.

Charli D'Amelio and Mark Ballas have been on a success streak since the premier episode of DWTS season 31. The duo have been showcasing incredible dancing skills as they mastered routines like Cha-Cha and Quickstep in their performances and earned a score of 32 out of 40 both times.

Following the episode, many fans took to Twitter to claim that it was unfair of Charli to compete in the show as she is a popular TikToker and professional dancer with extensive experience in the field. Given her skills, many claimed that it was unfair to pit her in competition against participants without any dance background. One tweeted:

Elizabeth 🧣 @AwkwardPancake Charli is basically already a pro so it's not fair at all #DWTS Charli is basically already a pro so it's not fair at all #DWTS

On this week's episode, Teresa Giudince and Pasha Pashkov were the second pair to be eliminated from the competition, following Jason Lewis and Peta Murgatroyd, who made their exit in the premiere episode.

Fans feel it is unfair for Charli to be contesting on DWTS

Fans took to social media to express their concerns about Charli D' Amelio participating as a contestant on this season of DWTS. Many even claimed that given her experience, she could easily be "one of the pros."

Check out the concerns addressed by fans below.

abby @onthepolaroid Listen, I know we have had dancers on the show in the past, but having Charli on was really a bad move. I know they did it to increase ratings but honestly pick a different tiktok star who isn’t a dancer. She’s too good. She could be one of the pros. #dwts Listen, I know we have had dancers on the show in the past, but having Charli on was really a bad move. I know they did it to increase ratings but honestly pick a different tiktok star who isn’t a dancer. She’s too good. She could be one of the pros. #dwts

Sabrina McNeil @Speak2H I wanna like Charli as a dancer but my mind keeps going back to her stealing a tik tocker dance and not giving her credit. #DWTS I wanna like Charli as a dancer but my mind keeps going back to her stealing a tik tocker dance and not giving her credit. #DWTS

Tea ☕️ Vee @reality_tea_vee



#DWTS although i still don’t think it’s fair that’s she’s a contestant because she’s a former competitive dancer but i thoroughly enjoy charli damilios performances! although i still don’t think it’s fair that’s she’s a contestant because she’s a former competitive dancer but i thoroughly enjoy charli damilios performances! #DWTS

Erin Alexandria @ThatShyGirlErin I think it truly isn’t fare for Charli to be on here, she’s so much more advantaged than everyone else #dwts I think it truly isn’t fare for Charli to be on here, she’s so much more advantaged than everyone else #dwts

klara @KlaraNoBrereton having charli d'amelio on #dwts feels a little unfair. nothing against her, but she has a lot of dance training and 140+ million followers. who can compete with that? having charli d'amelio on #dwts feels a little unfair. nothing against her, but she has a lot of dance training and 140+ million followers. who can compete with that?

June bug @JunebugIIIII Charli killed it, there’s no lie about that but, she’s a former dancer It’s just another jojo siwa it’s NOT FAIR #DWTS Charli killed it, there’s no lie about that but, she’s a former dancer It’s just another jojo siwa it’s NOT FAIR #DWTS

tori @housesofhilton THIS ISNT FAIR CHARLI IS SOOOO GOOD SHE HAS A DANCE BACKGROUND AND SHES NICE AND YOUNG CMON SHES GONNA BRING THIS HOME #DWTS THIS ISNT FAIR CHARLI IS SOOOO GOOD SHE HAS A DANCE BACKGROUND AND SHES NICE AND YOUNG CMON SHES GONNA BRING THIS HOME #DWTS

Neb @nebneb737 Charli damelio and Heidi are on #DWTS oh yeah this totally isn’t biased where the biggest dancing tiktok star who has been dancing since age 3 is on the show… totally fair for the people who have never danced up to this before Charli damelio and Heidi are on #DWTS oh yeah this totally isn’t biased where the biggest dancing tiktok star who has been dancing since age 3 is on the show… totally fair for the people who have never danced up to this before

The Tired Girl. @thetiredgirl5 Also having Charli D'Amelio on the show truly isn't fair (but I love watching her). Her skill level is so far beyond everyone else. She will always be at the top of the leader board. #dwts Also having Charli D'Amelio on the show truly isn't fair (but I love watching her). Her skill level is so far beyond everyone else. She will always be at the top of the leader board. #dwts

Chiedu Victor✨ @cvn292 all she does is dance on tik tok #dwts Charli already has an advantage over everyoneall she does is dance on tik tok Charli already has an advantage over everyone 😂 all she does is dance on tik tok 😅 #dwts

Beth Gaertner @lookforbeth Charli is a good dancer already and that’s great. But I’d rather watch the non dance trained celebs #dwts Charli is a good dancer already and that’s great. But I’d rather watch the non dance trained celebs #dwts

More on Charli D' Amelio on Dancing With The Stars (DWTS) Season 31

In the premiere episode of DWTS that aired on Monday, September 19, 2022, at 8 pm ET on Hulu, Charli and her professional choreographer/partner Mark Balls stunned the audience and judges with their performance.

The duo made their debut on stage by performing a Cha-cha routine to the song Savage (Major Lazer Remix) by Megan Thee Stallion. The judges were amazed by the performance as they thought the duo achieved "all the hallmarks of a good cha cha." They scored the highest in the premiere, 32 out of 40.

For the second DWTS episode, the pair tried out a different style to prove their mettle. The duo performed a Quickstep routine to Boss Nova Baby and received wide applause from the live studio audience as well as the judges. Many fans took to social media platforms to cheer for their fan-favorite.

Although both Charli and Mark encountered a few mistakes along the way, they quickly rose to the occasion and impressed viewers. The judges also complimented their performance, once again giving them a high score of 32 out of 40. By the end of the episode, they were tied with dance partners Gabby Windey and Val Chmerkovskiy, and Wayne Brady and Witney Carson.

Charli gained a dedicated fanbase of over 145 million followers on TikTok when she uploaded her dance videos during the pandemic. The 18-year-old star has now taken to the dance floor on DWTS, competing for the first time in the history of the franchise against her mother Heidi D'Amelio. Who will get the chance to take the Mirror Ball to the family? Only time will tell.

Heidi D'Amelio has partnered with Artem Chigvintsev and the duo have also been performing decently in the two episodes.

Tune in to a fresh new episode of DWTS on Disney+ next Monday, October 3, 2022, from 8 pm to 10 pm ET.

