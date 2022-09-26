Megan Thee Stallion website: All you need to know about singer’s mental health portal

American rapper Megan Thee Stallion has launched a mental health portal called "Bad Bit*hes Have Bad Days Too." The website's name, which was inspired by a line from her song Anxiety, aims to provide mental health resources to her fans and visitors.

A message on her website reads:

"Hotties! You know how much mental wellness means to me, so I created a hub with resources that can help when you might need a hand. Head to http://badbitcheshavebaddaystoo.com now and check it out. Love y'all so much."

Shea Jordan Smith, a website user, first shared the news about the website on Twitter. His tweet was later shared by Megan Thee Stallion.

He wrote:

"Megan @theestallion created a website that compiles a list of diverse mental health resources and is sending it out to her fans and followers. Real hot girl sh-t."

What is Megan Thee Stallion’s new website about?

Megan Thee Stallion’s new website is predominantly focussed on helping people with mental health issues. The website, Bad B**ches Have Bad Days Too, has categories of resources with expandable links and information about professionals who can help.

The site features resources including a list of free therapy organizations, a national crisis text line, a suicide & crisis lifeline. Additionally, it entails resource directories that include therapy for black men and black women, an LGBTQ psychotherapist of color directory, a list of black emotional and mental health collectives among others.

Megan Thee Stallion has *always* been vocal about the importance of mental health and therapy

The artist has spoken out about the importance of mental health and how therapy helped her cope with her parents' deaths. Holly Thomas, Megan Thee Stallion's mother, died in March 2019 after a battle with brain cancer and her father died when she was a teenager. Shortly after her mother died, the artist also lost her grandmother.

In October, last year, the artist on the season 2 premiere of the Facebook Watch series Peace of Mind with Taraji said:

"I've lost both of my parents. Now I'm like, 'Oh my gosh, who do I talk to? What do I do?' I just started learning that it's okay to ask for help. It's okay to want to go get therapy."

She further noted:

"As a Black person, and when you think of therapy you think of 'Oh my gosh, I'm weak,' you think of medication, and you just think the worst. That's kind of what you see on TV too; like, therapy wasn't even presented in the media as something that was good. Now it's becoming safe to say, 'Alright now, there's a little too much going on. Somebody help me.' "

In February 2022, the Megan Thee Stallion singer established the Pete & Thomas Foundation in memory of her late parents. In addition to education, housing, and health services, the foundation provides mental health assistance.

Megan Thee Stallion noted in a statement at the time that her family helped raise her to be able to give back. She stated that it was her responsibility to use her platform to make a significant difference in the lives of those who lack resources and support services.

