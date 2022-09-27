"He deserves a chance": Fans feel Pasha Pashkov should have had a change of partner following his and Teresa Giudice's elimination on DWTS Season 31

Dancing With The Stars (DWTS) aired a brand new episode for its 31st season on Monday, September 26, 2022, at 8 pm ET on Disney Plus. The episode witnessed the remaining 15 contestant-choreographer duos dance their hearts out to a range of Elvis Presley tunes and secure their safety for yet another week in the competition. While some performances were impressive, others fell flat for viewers.

On this week's episode, Teresa Guidice and Pasha Pashkov, as well as Cheryl Ladd and Louis van Amstel were the pairs in the bottom two. Following Len's vote to save the latter duo, Teresa and Pasha became the second pair to be eliminated from the competition this season.

Although fans felt that it was justified to send Teresa home given that she has been among the bottom 2 since the premiere, they felt that Pasha should have been assigned a different partner. One fan tweeted:

Katelyn Reese @katkatmarie14 DWTS please give Pasha a partner that has really great potential. He is a great pro and actually deserves a chance. #dwts DWTS please give Pasha a partner that has really great potential. He is a great pro and actually deserves a chance. #dwts

Season 31 of DWTS is hosted by supermodel Tyra Banks and Season 19 winner Alfonso Ribeiro. The dance routines performed by the contestants and their choreographers are judged by a panel of experts including Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough. Ones who manage consistency throughout the season will win the Mirror Ball trophy and a grand cash prize.

Fans react to Teresa and Pasha's elimination on DWTS

Teresa Giudice and Pasha Pashkov danced to All Shook Up with a mission to redeem themselves from being in the bottom 2 last week. Len pointed out that there were "faults in their leg action," but called the performance bright and lively. They scored 23 out of 40, but compared to the scores received by other performances, the duo fell short and were eliminated from the competition.

Fans agreed with the decision, but felt that it wasn't fair to Pasha. They agreed that he should've been assigned a different partner. This is the third consecutive DWTS season where Pasha was eliminated in the second week.

Fans urged the show to provide him with younger partners as he was partnered with Carole Baskin (61) in Season 29, Christine Chiu (39) in Season 30 and Teresa Giudice (50) in Season 31.

Check out what DWTS fans said on Twitter:

Meg. @MegSmith24 We just want one season where Pasha makes it past week 2! #dwts We just want one season where Pasha makes it past week 2! #dwts

Jess• | dwts is back❤️ @willhalsteadss #DWTS i feel so bad for Pasha. they never give him a partner worth his talent. the man never goes past the third show. he’s a sweetheart and its just not fair i feel so bad for Pasha. they never give him a partner worth his talent. the man never goes past the third show. he’s a sweetheart and its just not fair💔 #DWTS

Sarah Beckett @Becks777 Can y’all give Pasha a chance at this next season? Poor guy. #DWTS Can y’all give Pasha a chance at this next season? Poor guy. #DWTS

PHIL HERNANDEZ @mrphilhernandez #RHONJ WHAT?!!!!!!! Teresa is not the best dancer and I love Cheryl/Louis but I would’ve saved Teresa+Pasha. Ahhhh!!! #DWTS WHAT?!!!!!!! Teresa is not the best dancer and I love Cheryl/Louis but I would’ve saved Teresa+Pasha. Ahhhh!!! #DWTS #RHONJ

nt ❥ @telly0x I would really like to see Pasha make it further in a season. #dwts I would really like to see Pasha make it further in a season. #dwts

aliciaajadee @aliciajadeeee Can they give Pasha a non housewife.. non Carol Baskin … next season?? The poor man is so good #dwts Can they give Pasha a non housewife.. non Carol Baskin … next season?? The poor man is so good #dwts

Bri Andlinger Rys @BriRys That was the right choice. I hate this for Pasha because he deserves more. #DWTS That was the right choice. I hate this for Pasha because he deserves more. #DWTS

kayla @kaylaxcarrillo #dwts pasha keeps getting partners that can’t make it past week 2, pasha deserves better! no shade to teresa she did her best #dwts pasha keeps getting partners that can’t make it past week 2, pasha deserves better! no shade to teresa she did her best

thea @kateshrmas give pasha a ringer next year im begging pls bc he will win #DWTS give pasha a ringer next year im begging pls bc he will win #DWTS

A quick look at this week's performances on DWTS Season 31

On this week's episode of DWTS, the contestants, along with their professional choreographer partners, danced to the tunes of Elvis Presley's songs and won over the judges and the audience. Check out details on the performances below.

Jessie James Decker and Alan Bersten performed a foxtrot routine to Trouble. The judges confessed that it was a great start to the show and the pair performed better than the previous week. The duo earned a score of 25 out of 40.

Jordin Sparks and Brandon Armstrong performed a Quickstep routine to Hound Dog. The judges loved the performance as they felt that the dancing was strong. The duo earned a score of 27 out of 40.

Next up were Sam Champion and Cheryl Burke, who danced to the tunes of Heartbreak Hotel, performing the Viennese Waltz routine to the same. The judges felt that Sam had shown a major improvement from last week and credited Cheryl for her coaching. They scored 26 out of 40.

Shangela and Gleb Savchenko performed Quickstep to Shake, Rattle and Roll. The judges called the performance fun, entertaining and joyful, which earned the duo a score of 28 out of 40.

Britt Stewart and Daniel Durant performed Jive to King Creole, and were complimented by the judges as they couldn't fault a whole lot of things. The duo earned a score of 29 out of 40.

Gabby Windey and Val Chmerkovskiy danced the Viennese Waltz to Can’t Help Falling in Love on DWTS. The judges absolutely loved it, with them complimenting the harmony between the duo. They earned the night's highest score of 32 out of 40.

Vinny Guadagnino and Koko Iwasaki redeemed themselves after being one of the bottom contenders in the previous episode. They performed a Quickstep routine to Viva Las Vegas and earned a score of 27 out of 40.

Charli D’Amelio and Mark Ballas chose Quickstep for Boss Nova Baby. While the judges felt that the performance was a "bit jarring" they complimented the overall routine, keeping the duo at a high score of 32 out of 40.

The next DWTS duo Selma Blair and Sasha Farber danced Jive to JailHouse Rock. The judges complimented the routine and called Selma's journey "inspiring." The duo earned a score of 28 out of 40.

Cheryl Ladd and Louis van Amstel performed Tango to A Little Less Conversation. Although the judges liked it, it didn't reflect well in the scorecard as the duo earned a minimal score of 21 out of 40.

Joseph Baena's original partner, Daniella Karagach, tested positive for COVID-19 and was thus replaced by Alexis Warr. The duo performed Viennese Waltz to If I Can Dream, and impressed the judges even though they had quite a few missteps. They earned a score of 24 out of 40.

Artem Chigvintsev and Heidi D’Amelio made their mark on the DWTS stage by dancing Foxtrot to Suspicious Minds. The judges loved to see the trust between the pair and gave them a score of 28 out of 40.

Trevor Donovan and Emma Slater danced Rumba to Always on My Mind. They received wide appreciation from judges, putting them on a score of 29 out of 40.

The final DWTS performance of the night was a well-deserved wait. Wayne Brady and Witney Carson brought fire to the stage as they performed Jive to Burnin Love. Their routine was a hit for the judges, who scored them a high 32 out of 40.

Viewers have been rooting for their favorite contestants and choreographers duo since the premiere of DWTS Season 31. Which pair will beat the others to take the title? Only time will tell.

Tune in to a fresh new episode of DWTS on Disney+ next Monday, October 3, 2022 from 8 pm to 10 pm ET.

