"Good for you, Sam": Fans feel Sam Champion showed major improvement from last week's performance on DWTS Season 31

Dancing With The Stars (DWTS) aired a brand new episode for its 31st season on Monday, September 26, 2022, at 8 pm ET on Disney Plus. The episode saw the remaining contestant-choreographer duos dance their hearts out in an effort to win the judges over and potentially earn enough scores to keep them safe for the week. While some struck a chord with the audience, others failed to do so.

On this week's episode of the reality dance competition, it was Sam Champion's turn to prove himself and redeem his scores from last week. With the help of professional choreographer Cheryl Burke, the duo danced to Elvis' HeartBreak Hotel. The routine received wide applause from fans, who felt the performance was a major improvement from the previous week. One fan tweeted:

After airing on ABC for over two decades, Dancing With The Stars (DWTS) has moved to Disney+ for the first time this season. Hosted by supermodel Tyra Banks and Season 19 winner Alfonso Ribeiro, the dance routines are judged by a panel of experts including Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough.

Sam's confidence on DWTS earns praise from judges, leaves fans impressed

On last week's episode of DWTS, Sam Champion and Cheryl Burke danced to the tunes of Hold Me Closer by Elton John and Britney Spears. While Derek thought it was a "sweet performance" and was an overall good first dance, Bruno felt that Sam needed to improve his footwork as it had to look more effortless.

Carie Ann asked the contestant to shake off his nervousness. Len appreciated his "sunny disposition" but confessed that there were "dark clouds" with regards to the technique. Sam and Cheryl scored 20 out of 40.

DWTS Report @dwtsreport Sam is out here proving himself to be quite the ballroom guy!! Definite improvement in his technique from last week!! Cheryl is an amazing teacher, but we all knew that! #DWTS Sam is out here proving himself to be quite the ballroom guy!! Definite improvement in his technique from last week!! Cheryl is an amazing teacher, but we all knew that! #DWTS

This week, the DWTS duo redeemed themselves on stage while dancing to Elvis Presley's Heartbreak Hotel. The judges were impressed after the performance. Bruno complimented pro-dancer Cheryl's guidance. Len also agreed that Sam was "much more confident" than the previous week.

The duo earned a 6 from Carrie Ann, a 6 from Len, a 7 from Derek and a 7 from Bruno, putting them at 26 out of 40 overall.

Fans echoed the judges' sentiments as they felt that Sam had improved a lot in a week's time-frame. Check out what they had to say.

Jason Michael @jasoniviking

#DWTS Sam Champion did alright. You could tell Cheryl did her best to compensate for what he may have had trouble with. Sam might not win but he's a joy to watch. Sam Champion did alright. You could tell Cheryl did her best to compensate for what he may have had trouble with. Sam might not win but he's a joy to watch.#DWTS

Stephanie @Steph832 A nice improvement from last week for Sam #DWTS A nice improvement from last week for Sam #DWTS

Paul 𓂀 @ThePJBentley Nice improvement from Sam Champion!! Who knew we'd see this sensual side of him?! #DWTS Nice improvement from Sam Champion!! Who knew we'd see this sensual side of him?! #DWTS

abby @onthepolaroid Sam & Cheryl had HUGE improvement from last week. Wow! Loved that dance #dwts Sam & Cheryl had HUGE improvement from last week. Wow! Loved that dance #dwts

Carrie King @Carrieoki3 Sam and Cheryl did great!!! Best dance so far. And an improvement from last week. #dwts Sam and Cheryl did great!!! Best dance so far. And an improvement from last week. #dwts

riri @littleriririri Sam is dancing a lot smoother this week! #DWTS Sam is dancing a lot smoother this week! #DWTS

Danielle @aDoseOfReality8 Cheryl is a damn good teacher. The packages always have me so nervous then Sam comes out and does soo well! #DWTS Cheryl is a damn good teacher. The packages always have me so nervous then Sam comes out and does soo well! #DWTS

A quick look at the contestants and their dance routines for the week

This week, the dancing duos are all set to wow the audience and judges and dance their hearts out to the tunes of Elvis Presley as they fight to keep themselves safe until next week.

Check out which Elvis dance routine the DWTS contestant-choreographer pairs have chosen to perform for the week.

Daniel Durant and pro Britt Stewart: King Creole Vinny Guardino and pro Koko Iwasaki: Viva Las Vegas Charli D’Amelio and pro Mark Ballas: Bossa Nova Baby Trevor Donovan and pro Emma Slater: Always On My Mind Heidi D’Amelio and pro Artem Chigvintsev: Suspicious Minds Wayne Brady and pro Witney Carson: Burning Love Joseph Baena and pro Daniella Karagach: If I Can Dream Jessie James Decker and pro Alan Bersten: Trouble Jordin Sparks and pro Brandon Armstrong: Hound Dog Sam Champion and pro Cheryl Burke: Heartbreak Hotel Shangela and pro Gleb Savchenko: Shake, Rattle and Roll Teresa Giudice and pro Pasha Pashkov: All Shook Up Gabby Windey and pro Val Chmerkovskiy: Can't Help Falling In Love Selma Blair and pro Sasha Farber: Jaihouse Rock Cheryl Ladd and pro Louis Van Amstel: A Little Less Conversation

Season 31 of DWTS has been interesting to watch with every passing episode. Viewers get to witness famous dance routines and their favorite celebrity contestants on stage. Which contestant-professional choreographer pair will make it to the end and take home the Mirrorball Trophy? Only time will tell.

Fans will be able to stream fresh episodes on Disney+ every Monday from 8 pm to 10 pm ET.

