From jewellery to private jet: All you need to know about the upcoming Elvis auction

A collection of items that King of Pop Elvis Presley gave to his manager Colonel Tom Parker is going up for auction on August 27. The collection features nearly 200 items that have been curated by GWS Auctions. The auction, titled the Lost Jewelry Collection of Elvis Presley and Colonel Tom Parker, features the majority of the items provided by Elvis Presley’s former wife Priscilla Presley.

The items to be auctioned include gold rings decorated with jewels, cufflinks, watches and chains. The items also include the guitar that was played by Presley during his comeback TV special in 1968, his personal Jetstar jet as well as a Harley-Davidson.

Priscilla Presley said that she supported the auction as she was weary of seeing fake artifacts of the rock and roll legend for sale. She said:

“There is so much product out there that is not authentic at all and that worries me. I want to know for sure that that is going to go to someone who is going to care for it, love it.”

Elvis Presley’s auctioned products include his private jet and motorbike Harley Davidson

Among the products being auctioned is the Can't Help Falling in Love With You singer's 14-karat yellow-gold TCB ring with a minimum bid of $500,000 which was owned and designed by Elvis. The ring features the letters TCB, which stand for Presley’s favorite phrase Taking Care of Business, with two large lighting bolts encrusted with diamonds and a large stone in the center. The singer reportedly had various TCB rings to his name.

A separate ring that was worn by Presley multiple times on stage will go for a minimum bid of $10,000. Another one of the artist's rings, which is a 22K black sapphire, will also be up for a bid starting at $10,000.

The auctioned items also include renowned lyrics and a guitar that the King played during a comeback TV special of ‘68, which is going for a minimum bid of $750,000.

Among the other items going up for auction is a monogrammed wedding tray from Presley's wedding to Priscilla, which has a starting bid of $5,000.

The items to be auctioned will come with letters of provenance from Priscilla, fellow singer Jimmy Velvet or other members of Presley’s inner circle.

Elvis auction being supported by former wife Priscilla Presley

Priscilla Presley is supporting the auction of Elvis's items. (Image via Twitter)

In an interview with Reuters, Priscilla said that she felt protective of the items as she designed some of them, along with artifacts with the logo of the TCB Band. TCB Band comprised musicians who formed Presley’s backing band in his later years. It also stood for "Taking Care of Business," which was a favourite expression of Presley’s.

Priscilla told the publication that the items bring back memories for her. She also noted that it was a running joke with the artist that he bought or commissioned jewellery for Parker as the manager had everything he needed and the Presleys did not know what to buy for him.

