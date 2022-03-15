Harley Davidson x Todd Snyder merch drop: Release date, price, and more about the limited-edition collection

Harley Davidson has dropped an apparel collection for menswear in collaboration with former racing driver and driving instructor Todd Snyder and Champion. The limited-edition capsule was recently released.

Todd Snyder designed the Harley-Davidson x Champion collection to reimagine team jerseys, workwear, and leather jackets worn by heritage biking riders.

Todd Snyder is the first outsider designer in the brand's history who has partnered up with the biking brand to embrace the lifestyle of getting up on motorcycles to visit and explore the Americana country.

More about the Harley Davidson x Champion by Todd Snyder collection

The limited-edition Harley Davidson x Champion by Todd Snyder collection creates accessories and apparel using the premium period correct designs and materials for the heritage riders.

The collection includes denim jackets, hoodies, crewnecks, sweaters, leather jackets, zip-ups, hats and tees that feature motifs and the traditional Harley Davidson logo.

The collection reimagines American classics with his designs for the Milwaukee-Wisconsin brand while embracing the spirit of motorcycle racing. According to Snyder, the collection inspiration came from the first launch catalog of the brand in 1912.

“Harley launched their first catalog in 1912 to sell parts, accessories and apparel. I was really inspired by the technical gear – racing sweaters that reminded me of vintage football jerseys – and the graphics, some which were over a century old and others from the Sixties and Seventies,” says Snyder in a press release."

The collection was released on the official websites of Snyder and Harley Davidson, starting with a price range of $68 for a t-shirt collection, including racer tee, no.1 tee, crest tee, ringer tee, ringer tee and classic block tees that are all in half sleeves.

The collection also includes full-sleeved and raglan-sleeved t-shirts for $88 and crewnecks for $148. Half-zip sweatshirts are available for $168 and a single cardigan in black is available for $198.

The collection also includes a classic black-and-white checkered shirt in half-sleeves for $198 and a full-sleeved shirt in classic black for $228.

The collection includes a denim trucker jacket for $298 for outerwear and classic silhouettes such as a motor jacket and chore jacket for $398. The accessories include an HDMC hat in black for $79. The apparel collection ranges in sizes from XS to XXL.

The last and most expensive collection piece is a coverall jumpsuit available for $498. This all-white coverall is the highlighted piece of the collection because of its origins, which date back to 1919.

In 1919 Harley started their first school to train mechanics and the suggested uniform was an all-white coverall. The apparel is made from a unique sulfur-dyed herringbone cotton fabric, which was soured by Todd from Three Looms.

