Nanamica x Monocle cruiser jacket: Where to buy, release date, price, and more

Nanamica x Monocle has decided to partner up for the launch of a limited-edition cruiser jacket. Tokyo-based brand Nanamica was founded by Eiichiro Homma, who also holds the creative director position at The North Face Japan. The brand has time and again proven their excellence in creating stylish high-performance wear.

The Japanese label has partnered with British lifestyle brand Monocle to launch a limited edition raglan sleeved cruiser jacket. The cruiser coat has taken its reference from the U.S. Army jackets and is perfect for transitional season-wear.

Nanamica x Monocle is releasing a limited-edition item from their collaboration for the Summer-Spring 2022 collection. The latest collaboration item is a raglan sleeved cruiser jacket, which has its design inspired by the U.S. Army ECWCS jacket.

The specialty of the limited-edition item lies in the fabric material used for the production of this jacket. The outer material is 3L Cotton Twill GORE-TEX fabric, which is composed of cotton at the front and nylon tricot on the back with GORE-TEX membrane sandwiched between the two.

The material makes it an excellent army jacket due to the protection it offers from wind and water. The material also leaves enough space to allow moisture to escape from inside the clothing regardless of the weather conditions.

The jacket can be used to protect shoppers and consumers from sudden rain showers, strong gusts of cold winds, and any other fluctuations in weather, making it perfect for the unpreditability of spring weather. The use of cotton fabric in the material gives it a functional and practical touch with a natural texture of cotton.

The inside of the jacket has a security pocket, with a fastener feature on the chest while the waist pockets feature a hand-warmer. The jacket also integrates two large pockets with fasteners on the inside with excellent storage capabilities. The branding is done with a collaborated name tag of "Nanamica x MONOCLE".

The Nanamica x Monocle Cruiser jacket in GORE-TEX is in the Navy colorway and will be launched for sale on both nanamica.com and monocle.com from February 27, 2022.

The sizes for the product ranges from XS to XL, and the item can be purchased for ¥ 93,500 (£ 715 GBP) in the Nanamica stores as well, which are mentioned below.

nanamica TOKYO 12-8 Uguisudanicho Shibuya-ku Tokyo nanamica KOBE 83 Kyomachi Chuo-ku Kobe Hyogo nanamica FUKUOKA 2-1-14 Daimyo Chuo-ku Fukuoka nanamica NEW YORK 125 Wooster Street, New York, NY 10012

The product is currently available for pre-order at Monocle.com for £715 for non-subscribers and £643.50 for suscribers, with a promise to deliver the product by early March 2022.

