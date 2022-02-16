How many kids does Priscilla Presley have? All about her family as son Navarone Garibaldi gets married

Priscilla Presley’s son Navarone Garibaldi tied the knot with fiancée Elisa Achilli at the Schloss Hünigen hotel in Konolfingen, Switzerland, on February 15. While speaking to People, Garibaldi said:

“I never thought I would find a counterpart that is so understanding and supportive. She makes everything we do effortless, and I can’t imagine life without her.”

Achilli said that Garibaldi is the most genuine, sweet, and sensitive man she has ever known, and she feels lucky that after four years of long-distance, they can start their life together as husband and wife.

The couple exchanged vows in an outdoor ceremony attended by their family and friends. The well-wishers also tossed multi-colored flower petals into the air after the ceremony.

Presley said that she was overjoyed for the pair, and since they have been together for four years, they have all been waiting patiently for that day.

Garibaldi proposed to Achilli back in Christmas 2020 and also announced the engagement on social media.

Children of Priscilla Presley

Apart from being a successful businesswoman and actress, Priscilla Presley is also the mother of two children. One of them is Lisa Marie Presley, who she shares with Elvis Presley.

Lisa is a singer and songwriter, and her debut album, To Whom It May Concern, was released in April 2003. This was followed by two more albums: Now What in April 2005 and Storm & Grace in May 2012.

Lisa was born on February 1, 1968, in Tennessee. Following her parents' divorce in October 1973, she lived with her mother after spending some time in Graceland.

Priscilla Presley is the mother of two children (Image via Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)

Her father passed away four years later in 1977, and Lisa then became the joint-heir to his estate alongside Elvis’ father Vernon and his grandmother Minnie Mae.

Priscilla was then in a relationship with Marco Antonio Garcia, a screenwriter-turned-computer programmer. Their son, Navarone Garibaldi, was born on March 1, 1987.

Meanwhile, Navarone Garibaldi is a musician and the frontman of the band Them Guns. He mentions his musical influences as Nine Inch Nails, Nirvana, and Kings of Leon.

