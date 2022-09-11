Why did Teresa Giudice turn down DWTS in 2016? RHONJ star explains as she participates in Season 31

Season 31 of Dancing With The Stars (DWTS) is ready to kick off on September 19, 2022. Featuring glamorous celebrities, the show is a star-studded dance competition. This time, however, RHONJ star Teresa Giudice is set to become a part of the latest season.

Guidice was previously approached by DWTS in 2016, but she turned down the offer because she had just been released from jail at that time. Nevertheless, a few more reasons held her back from participating in the show then.

Why did DWTS star Teresa Guidice go to jail?

In 2014, Teresa and her ex-husband, Joe Guidice, were convicted for exaggerating their income, hiding increased assets, and failing to file tax returns between 2004 and 2008.

Teresa served in jail for 11 months and was released in 2015. After her release, it was Joe's turn to imprisonment for the next 41 months. However, even after coming out of jail on multiple charges, Teresa still could not sign up for DWTS because her kids were small at the time. Apart from looking after them, she also had to cater for her part in RHONJ. Undoubtedly, it came on her priority list before any other show.

After so many years, when things are finally working well for Teresa, she feels glad to have received the opportunity for the reality dance competition. The RHONJ star believes that her casting in the upcoming show was meant to be. In an interview with Page Six, Teresa stated:

" It’s been a dream come true because I’ve been watching ‘Dancing with the Stars,’ I mean, forever. I watched it when my dad was living with me, with my dad. And today’s my dad’s birthday,”

She continued:

“So it really was meant to be. So, yeah, he’s looking down on me and I know he’s really proud.”

Additionally, Teresa revealed that she has been getting a lot of inspiration from her four daughters, Gia (21), Gabriella (18), Milania (16), and Audriana (12). She also stated that she started making her children dance from the age of two and a half years. However, now that they have grown up, the only one who continues to dance among them is Audriana.

Moreover, her youngest daughter has also given her a few pieces of advice before going on the show. Teresa revealed to DWTS:

"She said to make sure you have fun, enjoy every moment, feel your partner’s energy, and don’t be scared … just dance like it’s your last time dancing. Make the best of it, which I thought was so cute.”

Who are judging DWTS season 31 this time?

Season 31 of DWTS will be judged by Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Derek Hough. In addition, the show will be hosted by Tyra Banks and Alfonso Ribeiro.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

" Dancing with the Stars is the hit series in which celebrities perform choreographed dance routines that are judged by a panel of renowned ballroom experts, including Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough. Hosted by supermodel and businesswoman Tyra Banks, who will be joined by co-host (and Season 19 winner) Alfonso Ribeiro as the series returns to the ballroom soon with an all-new lineup of celebrities on Disney+."

Viewers will be able to watch the premiere of Dancing With The Stars (DWTS) on September 19 at 8.00 pm ET on Disney+.

