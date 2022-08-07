How many children do Teresa Giudice and her husband Luis Ruelas have? All about the Real Housewife of New Jersey star's family

On August 6, Real Housewives of New Jersey fame Teresa Giudice married Luis Ruelas at the Park Chateau Estate & Gardens in East Brunswick, Jersey, with a guest count of 220.

According to The Daily Mail, Giudice said, in her wedding vow, "I will love you for a million tomorrows." They also lit a candle before sharing their official wedding kiss as Rihanna's ‘Shine Bright Like a Diamond' played in the background. The two were then declared husband and wife.

As the two tied the knot, Teresa's four daughters and Luis' two sons stood by their sides while Ruelas' sister Dr. Veronica Ruelas officiated the ceremony.

Everything we know about Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas children

Teresa and Luis got engaged in October 2021 when the latter dreamily proposed while getting down on one knee to ask for Giudice's hand in marriage. After a glamorous wedding, the couple is ready to start their blended family with Teresa's four daughters with ex-husband Joe Giudice; Gia, Gabriella, Milania, and Audriana and Luis' two boys, whom he shares with ex-wife Marisa DiMartino; Louie Jr. and Nicholas. The two boys were present at the wedding to be with their father and offer their support to the couple.

Luis' son Louie Jr. is reportedly not living with the blended family as of now as he started college last year. However, his son, Nicholas, who is autistic, is living at home as a part of the blended family. Luis is also known to have helped generate funds for children with Autism.

Previously, the blended family have had their moments of fun and laughter before Teresa and Luis tied the knot. Teresa's daughters celebrated Luis' son Louis Jr.'s 18th birthday when their respective parents moved in with each other. Taking to Instagram, Teresa posted a story with her blended family and captioned it as, "Happy 18th Birthday Louie!!! It was so much fun celebrating your birthday with you."

Teresa Giudice's eldest daughter Gia had posted another picture from the celebration, captioning it as, "Happy Birthday Louie. Cheers to your new sisters."

Teresa Giudice often posts lovable pictures of her daughters on her social media account. She expressed her love for her daughters on Instagram and shared an adorable photo from her wedding day. Captioning the picture as "Built in best friends...To the moon & back I love you girls!" Teresa showed appreciation for the four girls she shares with Joe Giudice.

More on Teresa and Luis' new home with their kids

Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas purchased a new home for their blended family long before the wedding, and it is absolutely stunning! According to Reality Tidbit, Gia Giudice revealed details about her stunning nine-bedroom home on a 6-acre plot.

Gia and Teresa Giudice gushed about their home, which reportedly costs $3.4 million and has a separate bedroom for each of Teresa - Luis' children, as well as an extra room.

In an interview on The Real Housewives Of New Jersey, Teresa Giudice shared about her excitement to show the house to her kids. Opening up on the same, she noted:

"Since we bought the house, we did some renovations... So I'm so excited for the girls to see their new home."

According to Bravo TV, despite the bittersweet nature of moving into a new home, Giudice's daughters and Luis' son Louie were blown away by the property.

