5 things to know about Teresa Giudice x Luis Ruelas wedding 

The Real Housewives of New Jersey (RHONJ) star Teresa Giudice is finally married. The popular reality TV personality married longtime beau Luis "Louie" Ruelas at the Park Chateau Estate in East Brunswick, New Jersey. The couple tied the knot on Saturday, August 6, 2022, in front of 220 guests and looked happy and blissful.

The married couple were joined by Teresa's four daughters, Gia, 21; Gabriella, 17; Milania, 16; and Audriana, 12, whom she shares with her ex-husband Joe Giudice, and Luis' two sons, David and Nicholas, from his previous relationship. The kids were with the couple throughout the ceremony, which made it even more special.

The RHONJ star was engaged to her now-husband Luis on October 19, 2021, at the Amanzoe Resort in Porto Heli. The latter also made dramatic appearances on Season 12 of the Housewives franchise, which raised some eyebrows amongst fans, who questioned his relationship and loyalty to Teresa.

5 things to know about RHONJ star Teresa and Luis' wedding

Here are five things you should know about Teresa Giudice's wedding to Luis Ruelas.

1) It was a huge Housewives union

The RHONJ star's wedding saw a multitude of people from the Bravo Housewives franchise who were present in all of the festivities until the big wedding to wish the newlyweds well.

Many of the Housewives were seen dancing at Teresa's bachelorette party and were very active on their respective social media accounts, regularly posting updates from the ceremony.

The list included Teresa's RHONJ co-stars, Jennifer Aydin, Dolores Catania, Jackie Goldschneider, and Margaret Josephs. It was interesting to see Margaret on the list of people invited to the wedding, considering the big blowout she had with Teresa in Season 12 of the hit Bravo show.

Other housewives who attended the ceremony included Real Housewives of Dubai (RHOD) star Chanel Ayan, Real Housewives of Miami (RHOM) star Alexia Nepola, Real Housewives of Potomac (RHOP) star Ashley Darby, Real Housewives of New York City (RHONY) alums Dorinda Medley and Jill Zarin, and Real Housewives of Atlanta (RHOA) stars Kenya Moore, Phaedra Parks, and Cynthia Bailey.

2) Joe and Melissa Gorga were nowhere to be seen

Teresa's only sibling Joe Gorga and his wife, Melissa, were not seen at the wedding. The RHONJ star and her now-husband had posted multiple pictures of the newlywed's bachelor and bachelorette parties, but the Gorga family weren't a part of any of the festivities.

Per Page Six's report, Joe and Melissa Gorga weren't guests at the ceremony. Although they were reportedly invited, the duo chose not to be present during the celebrations leading up to the wedding and the nuptials themselves.

The Gorgas were visibly disappointed with Teresa when the latter revealed at the RHONJ Season 12 reunion that Melissa wouldn't be a bridesmaid. On her own podcast, Melissa confessed that she respected Teresa's decision but wondered if the latter's new sister-in-law would be asked to be part of the celebrations.

Meanwhile, even Joe Gorga was disappointed with his sister for leaving his wife out of the celebrations. On Melissa's podcast in May 2022, he said:

“Regardless if she liked my wife or she didn’t like my wife, she’s basically smacking me in the face, and she’s giving me no respect, and she’s making it hard on me. It’s not about just my wife — it’s basically ‘I don’t care about my brother.’”

3) The RHONJ star's wedding was aired as part of a Bravo special

Longtime RHONJ fans will get to witness Teresa and Luis' wedding as part of the Bravo special. While it is still unclear as to how many episodes the special will take, as per PEOPLE's report, it is set to air after filming for Season 13 of RHONJ wraps on Wednesday.

In January 2022, Teresa shared her concerns about airing her wedding on television and opened up to US Weekly about the same. She had said:

“I definitely don’t want [my wedding] on Jersey Housewives, let’s just leave it at that. I know the fans have been so invested in everything. I don’t know, I have no idea. I don’t know.”

Six months later, she confirmed to Entertainment Tonight that the wedding would not be a part of the long-running Bravo show.

4) Wedding dresses and ceremony details explored

As per a report by PEOPLE, the RHONJ star wore "a long, strapless white mermaid gown with a sweetheart neckline, which she paired with white lace gloves." She complimented her dress by wearing a crown made of diamonds that accentuated her long veil and her highlighted locks and extensions.

While Luis wore a white blazer, black pants, and a classic black bowtie, which was very understated compared to his now-wife. Teresa walked down the aisle with violins in the background and "Ava Maria," a song chosen to honor her late parents. The couple's kids unitedly lit candles, with the ceremony being officiated by Ruelas' sister, Dr. Veronica Ruelas.

Before leaning in for a kiss, the star told her now-husband:

"I will love you for a million tomorrows."

5) Food, decor, and the RHONJ couple's first dance

Food for the ceremony included a multi-course menu that included big cowboy steaks, Shake Shack, a pizza truck, and a big candy truck that provided a variety of tasty treats for late-night snacking buddies.

According to PEOPLE, the guests witnessed a fabulous decor that included "gold accents, white linens, and lush floral arrangements, including two oversized hearts made of white flowers and tall, cascading centerpieces."

The RHONJ star danced with her husband to I Get To Love You by Ruelle as smoke covered the stage, and viewers looked at the newlyweds in love. The duo twirled around, following which guests took over the dance floor, grooving to songs like Hot in Here, The Way You Make Me Feel, This Is How You Do It, and We Found Love, accompanied by the wedding band.

The RHONJ star dated Luis in the summer of 2020 when they met on the Jersey shore and were on their separate vacations. Since then, the romance has only blossomed between the two. While many, including fellow RHONJ cast members, questioned Luis' past during Season 12 of the show, most of them were present to wish the newlyweds on their special day.

