Melissa Gorga and Jennifer Aydin get into a physical fight on RHONJ

Things took a turn for the worse when RHONJ stars Melissa Gorga and Jennifer Aydin got into a physical fight at the latter's house. The co-stars got into an argument while discussing last season’s unsupported rumors that Evan Goldschneider cheated on his wife, Jackie Goldschneider.

During episode 5, Margaret Josephs called out Aydin for intentionally hurting Jackie by trying to "dig up" matters about her husband's possible affair. While Aydin confirmed that wasn't the case, Gorga chose to defend Josephs and said:

"You ask for loyalty, you give loyalty back. If she asks a quesiton about Evan, she's not digging. But if someone, asks a question about Louie, they're digging? You let her live in her own lie, her own sh--."

The argument heated up as Gorga called Aydin a hater and stood up to leave. The RHONJ stars continued screaming near each other's faces and started pushing each other until the others stepped in to stop the fight.

RHONJ couple Joe and Melissa Gorga confront Jennifer Aydin about her comments

RHONJ star Joe Gorga confronted Aydin about her social media post calling him a "crook" while trying to explain to Teresa that people will gossip no matter what, referencing Luis Ruelas' viral video. He said:

"What are you mad about....Well, everybody's gonna gossip Teresa. Friends that you..hang out every day. Jennifer gossips about me. She called me a 'crook,' is that okay with you? It's not but you hang out with her, right?"

While being confronted, Aydin tried to explain to Gorga that her entire outburst was a response to what the latter had put up on social media. She said:

"I don't know anything about you...I really don't. I wanna address the crooked thing. It's hearsay...it's out there. I called him a crook because of what you said. Your post at the reunion..you attacked me that day for no reason. It wasn't a caption, it was a novel."

Aydin recalled being frustrated at Joe Gorga's involvement in the RHONJ Housewives' argument. This angered Melissa Gorga and thus ensued a fight between the women.

With almost everyone leaving the house, Aydin sat down with Dolores Catania and Teresa Giudice to assure them that she would fix the issues and make amends with Melissa Gorga. But it was too late as the Gorga couple vowed to never speak with Aydin again.

The physical fight between the RHONJ housewives led to the other women taking sides. Giudice was stuck in a pickle as her brother's family did not want to be involved with her dearest friend Aydin. Joe Gorga confronted his sister about not supporting him enough, and Melissa Gorga blamed her for siding with her friend rather than her only family.

Edited by Shaheen Banu