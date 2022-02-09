"Dad didn't deserve it either": Gia Giudice and Joe Gorga get into a heated fight on RHONJ 

Bravo's RHONJ premiere episode teased viewers with a glimpse of the neice and uncle's fight on camera. This week's episode saw Gia Giudice, Teresa's daughter with ex-husband Joe, speak up about a fight with uncle Joe Gorga.

RHONJ star Teresa's daughter Gia has chosen to speak up for her father this season, allowing her to be more vulnerable on camera. Gia, in the second episode, had made it very clear that she was not happy with Joe saying bad things about her father. She said:

"It's a whole thing though. People get hurt, people get offended by things people say. This is why people just shouldn't open their mouth in the first place, just like Dad didn't deserve it either."

The Gorga-Giudice feud has been going on for many years as Joe Gorga has blamed Giudice for sending Teresa to jail, and even the death of their mother.

'RHONJ' stars Joe Gorga and Gia Giudice get into a fight

Gia had previously revealed that she had not spoken to her uncle in the last six months. They were reunited at Teresa's pool party on RHONJ and it did not take long for them to get into an argument.

Joe Gorga complained about Jennifer Aydin creating tension in the house and Gia used this as an opportunity to argue with him.

When Joe confronted Gia on the RHONJ episode, Gia responded by saying:

"You're going to come at me disrespectfully? Because then I won't talk to you. I'm an adult now, so you can talk to me like one. I'm done with you being disrespectful. You're not going to talk down to me either."

Joe was shocked to hear the way she spoke to him and while leaving the aprty, exclaimed:

"Where were you raised?! That is horrendous! I loved you since the minute I saw you, I fell in love with you. She looks at me like I'm the devil. Your father was the devil, not me."

Gia left to go out where the confrontation kept getting heated on RHONJ. Joe told her that he had been dealing with these issues for the past twenty years and does not want to look like the devil for sticking up for his sister and parents. Gia got upset for involving her grandparents in the fight and left Joe.

RHONJ Housewife Meliisa tried being the peacekeeper, talking to both Gia and Joe and explaining their sides. In a confessional, Joe said:

"I'm not telling Gia not to love your father. Love your father. But he has done things to hurt this family and I'm not going to hold that in for the rest of my life."

The confrontation dissolves, and Joe Gorga and Gia Giudice hug it out

After RHONJ star Melissa's intervention, Gia came back outside and asked Joe not to talk to her as if she was a five year old. Joe said he understands that she is 21 years old and that is precisely why he expected her to understand. Gia then said:

"I understand, you have every right if you want to be mad at my father for putting my mom in jail. You don't think he's mad at himself? He lives with it every day, he's not even in this country."

RHONJ star Gia also explained that this issue not only affecting her, but also her sisters, and that they have put up with it long enough.

"But it comes to a point where the bashing is just too much. This is also me defending my sisters too because they've been through enough. The jail thing happened 5 years ago, let it go under the bridge."

The two agreed at the end that they will not fight about this anymore and hug it out. In a confessional, Gia said:

"I'm gonna try to move on, but it's not just a deep wound with me. It's a deep wound with my sisters too. But hopefully this is the next baby step in the right direction."

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs every Tuesday at 8.00 pm ET on Bravo.

