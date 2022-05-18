“He truly makes me sick”: RHONJ fans slam Joe Gorga for making misogynistic remark about Jennifer Aydin

The Real Housewives of New Jersey (RHONJ) Season 12 came to an end with Part 3 of the reunion airing on Tuesday.

The final episode featured the entire cast of the show. Among them was Joe Gorga, who made a dramatic exit in the previous episode but joined the cast once again for the third part of the reunion.

This time, he irked fans with misogynistic remarks directed towards Jennifer Aydin, referring to the incident when the latter threw him and his wife Melissa Gorga out of her house. In the latest episode, Gorga called out Jennifer’s husband, Bill Aydin, for not controlling his woman.

What do RHONJ fans have to say about Joe Gorga?

Viewers were furious at Joe Gorga after he told Jennifer Aydin that she needed to take some “abuse.” Joe also expressed his disappointment at Bill, who didn’t stand by him during his fight with Jennifer in a previous episode. Jennifer asked Joe why Bill would take his side instead of supporting his own wife.

Gorga said in the RHONJ Season 12 Reunion Part 3:

“You gotta take some kind of abuse.”

Joe even claimed that men were more mentally stable. Fans have slammed Joe for his remarks:

Real Housewives Gifs @housewifegifs Joe Gorga saying that men are more mentally stable than the women when he's had multiple physical altercations over the years... he truly makes me sick... #RHONJ Joe Gorga saying that men are more mentally stable than the women when he's had multiple physical altercations over the years... he truly makes me sick... #RHONJ https://t.co/PPjCSEzSAt

e 🦋☁️🤍 @artofari__ joe saying you gotta take some kind of abuse is so wrong i really hate that man #RHONJ joe saying you gotta take some kind of abuse is so wrong i really hate that man #RHONJ

msmaddiesunshine @msmaddiesunshi1 #FIREHIM Joe Gorga telling @JenniferAydin that she deserved his “abuse” is the most disgusting thing I’ve ever heard a house husband say #RHONJ Joe Gorga telling @JenniferAydin that she deserved his “abuse” is the most disgusting thing I’ve ever heard a house husband say #RHONJ #FIREHIM

Thunderlips @MMANNAM1 #RHONJ

Joe Gorga thinks he’s so cool. Joe Gorga thinks he’s so cool. #RHONJJoe Gorga thinks he’s so cool. https://t.co/lAuYsQcmR7

♡ @icaruszaynn i’m tired of joe always saying that he’s innocent, he insulted and yelled at jen, he loves to get involved in drama, him and melissa are “never in the wrong”. melissa and joe are so miserable #RHONJ i’m tired of joe always saying that he’s innocent, he insulted and yelled at jen, he loves to get involved in drama, him and melissa are “never in the wrong”. melissa and joe are so miserable #RHONJ

IWedFred @IWedFred

#LittleManWithLittlePeePee

#RHONJ Joe Gorga talking about how men are more stable in the head and need to step in when their woman do wrong. #RHONJ Reunion Joe Gorga talking about how men are more stable in the head and need to step in when their woman do wrong. #LittleManWithLittlePeePee #RHONJ #RHONJReunion https://t.co/uRX3H8vnVf

Reality Grannie @RealityGrannie

#RHONJ Joe being misogynistic when mansplaining to Jen about wanting apology from Bill. In other words, Bill, control your woman. Joe being misogynistic when mansplaining to Jen about wanting apology from Bill. In other words, Bill, control your woman.#RHONJ

Receipts King @alexsaltertv Bill owes loyalty to his wife, not to Joe Gorga. I hate the way Joe is so condescending towards women. He needs to go back to the cave he came from. Also, his wife was irrelevant again this season. Make Joe Gorga a friend of and Melissa a non-factor. #RHONJ Bill owes loyalty to his wife, not to Joe Gorga. I hate the way Joe is so condescending towards women. He needs to go back to the cave he came from. Also, his wife was irrelevant again this season. Make Joe Gorga a friend of and Melissa a non-factor. #RHONJ

Cool girl! @Tea_witdre Men are more logical than women? Andy, just let joe Gorga quit the show. Ugh #RHONJ Men are more logical than women? Andy, just let joe Gorga quit the show. Ugh #RHONJ https://t.co/B6Wk5taSif

JayDee♌️ @_CallMeBlessed 🤭 They are DELUSIONAL. Gotta take some kinda abuse? Melissa and Joe … the things I would say🤭 They are DELUSIONAL. #RHONJ Gotta take some kinda abuse? Melissa and Joe … the things I would say 😂🤭 They are DELUSIONAL. #RHONJ

Joe Gorga previously walked off the set

Joe Gorga is one of the most dramatic husbands on RHONJ. During the second part of the Season 12 reunion, he walked off the set, claiming that he was going to quit the show.

His outburst was due to his sister Teresa Giudice. Joe believed that she was rude to him for the entirety of the season. In the previous episode, she infuriated him by calling him “a b**ch boy.”

In response, he said:

"You got to stop putting me down. I’m done. F**k you, people! You know what? I quit.”

Teresa later consoled him, and he joined the rest of the cast on the set. While fans sided with him last week, they were unhappy with his behavior in the latest episode.

Apart from his altercation with Jennifer, the RHONJ Season 12 Reunion Part 3 also featured a feud between Teresa and Margaret Josephs. The official synopsis of the episode explains it best:

“As the house husbands join the women, new secrets are revealed about Luis, Bill, Evan, and the state of Dolores’ relationship with her new boyfriend. Joe and Melissa spar with Jennifer. Teresa and Margaret reach a breaking point.”

The reunion episodes of the reality TV show starred Teresa Giudice, Jackie Goldschneider, Margaret Josephs, Jennifer Aydin, Dolores Catania, and Melissa Gorga. The first part of the reunion aired on May 3 and the next on May 10. With Part 3, the Bravo show ends its twelfth season on May 17.

