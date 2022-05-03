What time will RHONJ season 12 Reunion air? Plot, dramatic trailer, release date, and more explored

Season 12 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey (RHONJ) is all set to air its first reunion episode on Bravo this week.

The finale saw cast members’ dramatic getaway in Nashville, where a big fight broke out between Teresa Giudice and Margaret Josephs. RHONJ Reunion Part 1 (episode 14) will feature the two housewives being involved in another heated argument.

TV personality Andy Cohen will host the three-part reunion. Giudice, Josephs, Jennifer Aydin, Melissa Gorga, Jackie Goldschneider, and Dolores Catania will star in the upcoming show.

When will RHONJ Season 12 Reunion Part 1 air?

The reunion of RHONJ season 12 has been divided into three parts. The first part of the reality TV show will air on Tuesday, May 3 at 8.00 pm ET on Bravo. The remaining two parts will be released in the upcoming weeks: Part 2 on May 10 and Part 3 on May 17.

The episodes will also be available on the network’s website after they air on the official channel. Apart from the official channel, some of the TV service providers include Fubo TV, DirecTV Stream, YouTube TV, Sling, and Philo.

What to expect from the reunion?

Viewers can expect major disagreements, blame games, and dramatic responses in the reunion of RHONJ season 12.

The official synopsis of part 1 reads:

“As Dolores and Jennifer go head-to-head, Melissa’s feelings over not being asked to be Teresa’s bridesmaid creates an astonishing rift between the Gorgas and the Giudices.”

The ladies will be seen character-shaming each other and slamming fellow housewives’ partners. In a trailer shared by Bravo, Teresa Giudice was seen getting involved in a feud with all the ladies, especially when it came to defending her boyfriend Luis "Louie" Ruelas.

Andy Cohen questioned rumors about Louie as he said:

“There's road rage incidents, slashed a girlfriend's tire, physical abuse in front of kids. Is any of it true?”

Giudice further fought with Margaret Josephs and called Jackie Goldschneider a “b**ch.” She also insulted Jackie's brother, Joe Gorga, and sister-in-law, Melissa Gorga. She bluntly said no when Cohen asked whether Melissa would be her bridesmaid.

At the end of the trailer, Giudice called her brother Joe, “a b**ch boy”, which made him walk off the set. Joe said:

"You got to stop putting me down. I’m done. F**k you, people! You know what, I quit.”

While the trailer gives a glimpse of the drama-filled reunion, viewers get to enjoy it in three parts. The first part of season 12 is all set to air on May 3 on Bravo at 8.00 pm ET.

Edited by Khushi Singh