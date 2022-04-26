What time will RHONJ season 12 finale air? Plot, release date and more about Bravo’s reality series

Season 12 of Bravo's Real Housewives of New Jersey (RHONJ) is finally coming to an end. This week's episode will be the final one in this installment, after which a heated reunion is to follow. The cast members are ending this season with their getaway in Nashville, and while most of the issues between them have been resolved, one is going to create major drama before the end of the show.

Issues between the two RHONJ housewives, Teresa Giudice and Margaret Josephs, have certainly heated up since the premiere episode to the finale. The past few episodes have seen the arguments only worsen, to the extent that glasses and plates have been hurled, and none of them are ready to apologize or resolve their differences.

The two co-stars have not seen eye-to-eye this season. RHONJ star Margaret has been on bad terms with her co-star since she started asking questions about Luis Ruelas' video. Since then, as the rumors about him kept spreading, so were the questions from the star, which annoyed Teresa resulting in the outburst.

What to expect from RHONJ Season 12 finale episode?

The finale will document the RHONJ stars spending some time together in Nashville as part of their getaway to resolve any differences amongst them. The past few episodes have seen the cast having some fun times - riding the bull, hanging out on a yacht, having numerous breakfasts and dinners together.

The official synopsis of the episode titled Showdown in Smashville reads:

"A bar bike crawl and hot chicken contest start off the group's last day in Nashville. Joe Gorga questions Luis’ past and Margaret and Teresa face off."

The RHONJ men compete over spicy chicken. While Margaret's husband Joe did not participate in the contest, Joe Gorga, Bill Aydin, Luis Ruelas and Frank Catania battled it out for the ultimate challenge. Luis was the first to let go because of the extreme spiciness, and Frank was the second. Meanwhile, Joe asks Bill to tie it out and the latter agrees.

Another preview released by Bravo, shows the cast getting ready for breakfast prepared by a professional chef. Before the meal, the members gathered privately in their rooms to talk about Teresa's apology the previous night. While the star apologized to the entire cast, it didn't seem like any of that was directed at Margaret.

Frank and Dolores Catania discussed the events of the next day and while the latter had a perfect day planned for the cast, she feared that it wouldn't go well because of the ongoing feud between Teresa and Margaret. The star also revealed that she had spoken to both her co-stars and neither of them were backing out.

Jackie and her husband Evan Goldschneider talked about the stress the former was facing because of the feud. She revealed that she couldn't eat much and was also struggling following her therapist's advice. The star confessed that the new day marked a new beginning and that she would begin to follow her meal count.

Meanwhile, Joe and Melissa Gorga applauded Teresa for apologizing for her behavior. When Melissa tried to request her sister-in-law to have a private conversation with Margaret, the latter said that she wasn't interested in the same.

Next week will be the most awaited reunion in RHONJ history. The tell-all will be in three parts and will cover all the issues that transpired while the show aired. It is going to go into the books as the most heated one ever. As Joe Gorga reportedly walks out of the gathering, host Andy Cohen is seen getting really furious as the housewives continue their arguments and fights during the same.

Catch up on the RHONJ finale on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 and the reunion next week on May 3, 2022, only on Bravo.

