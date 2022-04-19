What time will RHONJ Season 12 Episode 12 air? Plot, air date and more about Bravo’s reality series

Bravo's The Real Housewives of New Jersey (RHONJ) is inching towards the end of Season 12, and the drama is at its peak. With just a few episodes left, the cast of RHONJ took a trip together to Nashville on last week's episode to spend some quality time with each other and resolve their differences.

However, viewers experienced quite the opposite of reconciliation, which is not surprising considering that the show never fails to give us spicy arguments and fights. Margaret Josephs and Teresa Giudice got into a heated altercation, with the latter hurling plates and glasses at the former.

RHONJ star Margaret has been on bad terms with her fellow co-star since she started asking questions about Luis Ruelas' video. During the premiere, she had asked Teresa to address the video in public which caused friction that has worsened since.

What to expect from Episode 12 of RHONJ Season 12?

This week's episode of RHONJ Season 12 will air on Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at 8.00 pm ET on Bravo. The cast will continue to spend time in Nashville and discuss key issues from the previous night. Viewers can expect the drama to continue between the housewives.

The official synopsis of the episode reads:

"Joe Gorga plays a prank on Frank. The ladies record their own country song. A line-dancing party leads to another tense confrontation between Margaret and Teresa."

This week's episode will see the husbands spending some fun time together on a boat. The past couple of episodes have seen some tension between them, especially Bill Aydin, Joe Gorga and Evan Goldschneider, after Melissa Gorga and Jennifer Aydin's confrontation. However, they have cleared the misunderstandings amongst themselves and decided not to get involved in their wives' drama.

The morning after Teresa Giudice and Margaret Josephs' confrontation, the cast gathered for breakfast to discuss the events of the previous night. However, the couples had a private conversation regarding the same before that.

Frank and Dolores Catania spoke about the fight. The latter said,

"I've told Margaret she's been way too involved about what Luis is for Teresa."

However, Frank expressed his opinion that Margaret wasn't badmouthing Luis but was inquisitive instead about the video and other news that went viral.

While discussing the same, Margaret said to her husband,

"I am so disgusted with her. Clearing the table on top of me and threatening me and all this stuff. I was like 'what are you psychotic?'"

Bill also asked Jennifer what had happened to the peaceful Teresa they knew.

During the breakfast,, most of them opined that Margaret pushed Teresa too far. It was decided that the RHONJ housewives would sort out the issue at dinner.

A major altercation is coming up between Margaret and Teresa, as they try to sort out the issues between them. Will they ever get to a better place or will they simply stop associating with each other?

Catch the episode on April 19, 2022 at 8.00 pm ET on Bravo to find out.

