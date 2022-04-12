What time will RHONJ Season 12 Episode 11 air? Plot, air date and more about Bravo’s reality series

Bravo's RHONJ or Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 12 is nearly coming to an end. With just a few episodes left, the cast is getting ready to take a trip together. All of them will head to Nashville on this week's episode to spend some quality time together and resolve any remaining differences that they might have.

The past few episodes of RHONJ have seen some interesting changes in the relationships between the housewives as well as the husbands. Margaret Josephs and Jennifer Aydin resolved their issues after the former made Bill Aydin's affair public. Joe Gorga also mended his relationship with Bill after the duo's argument at dinner on the show a few weeks back.

Teresa Giudice is still disappointed with Margaret Josephs' constant questions about Luis Ruleas' video that went viral when the show aired its season premiere. Teresa and Margaret have had major arguments over the same, even during a team-building exercise. A heated altercation is on its way in the upcoming episodes, as per the mid-season trailer.

What can one expect from RHONJ Season 12 Episode 11?

This week's episode of RHONJ Season 12 will air on Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at 8.00 pm ET on Bravo. Viewers can expect to see what changes the cast has opted for in terms of their lifestyle, along with a lot of drama. The official Bravo bio of the episode reads:

"After 20 years, Teresa moves out of her home and Frank moves in with his kids. Dolores hosts a Nashville getaway. A fight between Teresa and Margaret leaves the group divided."

Teresa Giudice and her daughters, Gia (21), Gabriella (18), Milania (15), and Audriana (13), will finally bid goodbye to the house where they lived for two decades. Last week's RHONJ episode saw a rush of emotions in the Giudice family as they relived the memories they had made together in the house.

Whether it be Gia going to her first prom, or the kids spending quality time with their father Joe, the memories made Teresa and her daughters tear up. Now that they are all packed, they will leave the house in an emotional farewell in the upcoming episode.

In a confessional, Teresa said:

"You know, it's bittersweet. We have lots of beautiful memories. But you know, I think kids go off your energy. Like, if they see that their mom is so happy and she knows it's a good thing for them, they go off of my vibe. I'm ready for a fresh new start."

At the start of the season, it was revealed that RHONJ star Dolores Catania's ex-husband Frank Catania will be moving in with their kids, Frankie and Gabrielle. It will finally happen in the next episode. Frank revealed that he was excited to move in and that this could be s step towards bringing their family closer.

A preview released by Bravo showed the cast members of RHONJ enjoying their time during the Nashville getaway, but it will soon be followed by drama. A major altercation is underway between Teresa Giudice and Margaret Josephs which will further strain their relationship.

Catch the latest episode on April 12, 2022 at 8.00 pm ET to find out everything.

