"Margaret did ask too many questions": Fans react to the RHONJ cast discussing Teresa Giudice's apology

Season 12 of Bravo's Real Housewives of New Jersey (RHONJ) has finally come to an end with a dramatic finale. This will be the final episode in the installment, after which an even more dramatic and heated reunion is to follow. The cast members spent their last day vacationing in Nashville and having fun times together. However, there were also some tense moments that had viewers on the edge of their seats.

While many of the other issues that have crept up on this season of RHONJ have been settled, tensions between housewives Margaret Josephs and Teresa Giudice have not yet been resolved. Issues have certainly heated up since the premiere episode, and the finale is like the cherry on top with its fair share of fun and drama.

The past few episodes have seen intense drama between the two, especially since the night when Teresa furiously hurled dinner plates and wine glasses at Margaret. It now appears that neither is ready to back down and resolve their differences. Only the reunion will let viewers know where they stand.

Fans react to RHONJ cast discussing Teresa

Even though Teresa wasn't there for breakfast, the cast could not stop talking about her with Margaret. They asked the star to take accountability for asking constant questions about Luis Ruelas. Melissa felt that although her friend's questions came from a place of concern, her delivery of the same was the problem.

Here's what the fans have to say:

bravocatlady @bravocatlady2 Teresa is my #1 housewife so I do not say this lightly: I don’t see how the show can continue without her. We’ve seen other OGs (Vicki, Ramona, Nene) go off a similar deep end. I think there needs to be a 10 year limit of time to be on the show and then you need time out #RHONJ Teresa is my #1 housewife so I do not say this lightly: I don’t see how the show can continue without her. We’ve seen other OGs (Vicki, Ramona, Nene) go off a similar deep end. I think there needs to be a 10 year limit of time to be on the show and then you need time out #RHONJ

TheLimitDoesNotExist @sylviamphofe This breakfast pow wow about Teresa is wild because none of y’all will say this to her face. Why everybody so scared to speak up around Teresa lol #RHONJ This breakfast pow wow about Teresa is wild because none of y’all will say this to her face. Why everybody so scared to speak up around Teresa lol #RHONJ https://t.co/ER9sqAHv1a

#RHONJ twitter.com/terrilyncrawf2… JazzyCee @TerrilynCrawf20 Melissa of course says what needs to be said to Margaret in the confessionals that is the POINT, what she's saying to LUIS is not coming off as concern, it's coming off as judgmental, obv Tre is going to be defensive, it's not hard to figure out Melissa & Jackie's slow ass #RHONJ Melissa of course says what needs to be said to Margaret in the confessionals that is the POINT, what she's saying to LUIS is not coming off as concern, it's coming off as judgmental, obv Tre is going to be defensive, it's not hard to figure out Melissa & Jackie's slow ass #RHONJ That scene proved this entire time they knew Marge was out of line with the excessive questions & let it keep going for drama. Now they complaining it's too much drama. That scene proved this entire time they knew Marge was out of line with the excessive questions & let it keep going for drama. Now they complaining it's too much drama.#RHONJ twitter.com/terrilyncrawf2…

EmilyM @EmilyMockler1 How is it ok to have an hour meeting about Teresa before the day begins with every single cast member but it is not a gang up?? Come on! #RHONJ How is it ok to have an hour meeting about Teresa before the day begins with every single cast member but it is not a gang up?? Come on! #RHONJ

Dana-Marie @Dana_Marie207 #trhonj This hasn’t been my favorite season. But if I’m honest if Teresa wasn’t on what would the story line be? Last year Melissa and Joe took the heat..if it was show your LIFE.. not sure many would be on the show #RHONJ This hasn’t been my favorite season. But if I’m honest if Teresa wasn’t on what would the story line be? Last year Melissa and Joe took the heat..if it was show your LIFE.. not sure many would be on the show #RHONJ #trhonj

B) Teresa is still a biznitch who has let her DList Reality Celeb status go to head. A) Margaret did ask too many questions, but if she was so concerned why didn't she talk to Teresa, & not everyone else.B) Teresa is still a biznitch who has let her DList Reality Celeb status go to head. #RHONJ A) Margaret did ask too many questions, but if she was so concerned why didn't she talk to Teresa, & not everyone else..B) Teresa is still a biznitch who has let her DList Reality Celeb status go to head. #RHONJ

Jared @jdcowley_ If there’s no reason to take down Teresa’s relationship then why is it the only thing Margaret has talked about for an entire season #RHONJ If there’s no reason to take down Teresa’s relationship then why is it the only thing Margaret has talked about for an entire season #RHONJ https://t.co/T4LBnfnzHy

A recap of recent events on RHONJ

The ongoing feud between Margaret and Teresa created quite a stir. Ever since the night of the altercation between the two housewives, things haven't been the same for the cast members. Some of the housewives hoped to resolve any pending differences during the trip to Nashville.

The official synopsis of the episode titled Showdown in Smashville reads:

"A bar bike crawl and hot chicken contest start off the group's last day in Nashville. Joe Gorga questions Luis’ past and Margaret and Teresa face off."

The past few episodes have also seen the cast enjoying various activities in Nashville. Be it bull riding or the RHONJ men hanging out on a boat, they have had their share of fun and a lot of delicious food.

Last week's episode saw the housewives making their own song with the help of local musicians in Nashville. Titled Lady Drama, the song conveyed the complicated relationship they have shared over the years, promising to stand up for each other. However, the sentiment did not echo with Teresa, and she wasn't present for the recording because of the events that transpired the previous night.

The cast had also convinced Margaret to be civil in her relationship with her co-star. However, Teresa's apology at dinner did not sit well with Margaret, and the duo ended up having another argument, frustrating the other housewives.

The finale documented the cast's last day in Nashville. Although they are set to have a day full of fun activities, things quickly cranked up a notch with many arguments and fights (in line with Dolores' worries). Joe Gorga addressed the rumors surrounding Luis Ruleas and had a lengthy conversation with the latter about the same.

Next week, the most heated episode in the show's history will air on Bravo. As per the trailer, emotions are at an all-time high as the housewives address the issues that have transpired this season of RHONJ. With Joe Gorga walking out of the event, Teresa defending her fiancé, and host Andy Cohen getting furious, the reunion is a highly anticipated episode.

Readers can watch the RHONJ reunion next week on May 3, 2022, only on Bravo.

