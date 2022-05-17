What time will RHONJ Season 12 Reunion Part 3 air? House husbands to appear, secrets to be revealed and more explored

The reunion of The Real Housewives of New Jersey (RHONJ) Season 12 is all set to come to a conclusion on Tuesday, May 17 with the final segment airing at 8.00 PM Eastern Time (ET) on Bravo.

Starring all the housewives including Jackie Goldschneider, Teresa Giudice, Jennifer Aydin, Margaret Josephs, Melissa Gorga, and Dolores Catania, the three-part reunion aired its first segment on May 3 and the second one on May 10. The upcoming episode will feature the housewives’ partners and husbands being grilled by host Andy Cohen.

When will RHONJ Reunion Part-3 air?

RHONJ Season 12 Reunion (Episode 16) will air its third and final part on Tuesday, May 17 at 8.00 PM Eastern Time (ET) on Bravo. After the episode premieres on the channel, it will be available on the network’s website for viewing.

Those who don’t have the Bravo channel can opt for other streaming services or TV service providers like YouTube TV, Sling, DirecTV Stream, Philo and Fubo TV.

What to expect from the reunion finale?

Part 3 of the RHONJ Season 12 reunion promises to be intense and dramatic. The previous segments saw the housewives blaming and shouting at each other. There were quite a few tense confrontations.

In the upcoming episode, the partners and husbands will join the show and contribute further to the drama. The official synopsis of RHONJ Season 12 Reunion Part 3 reads:

“As the house husbands join the women, new secrets are revealed about Luis, Bill, Evan and the state of Dolores’ relationship with her new boyfriend. Joe and Melissa spar with Jennifer. Teresa and Margaret reach a breaking point.”

In the preview after last week’s reunion episode, Teresa Giudice was seen accusing Margaret Josephs of digging up other people’s past. Jospehs was seen screaming in response, while denying the allegations made by Giudice.

Andy Cohen was then seen questioning Giudice’s partner Louie about the road rage rumors. He asked:

“There's road rage incidents, slashed a girlfriend's tire, physical abuse in front of kids. Is any of it true?”

Giudice has stolen the limelight from the other ladies in the reunion episodes. The reality TV star had a tiff with most of the housewives during the show, including her sister-in-law Melissa Gorga. Their feud escalated to such an extent that Giudice’s brother and Melissa's husband Joe walked off the set in anger.

He said just before his exit:

“You got to stop putting me down. I’m done. F**k you, people! You know what, I quit.”

The reason behind their family feud was Giudice treating Joe poorly and not making Melissa one of the bridesmaids in her upcoming wedding with Louie.

Season 12 of RHONJ, which premiered on February 1 on Bravo, will come to an end on Tuesday, May 17.

Edited by Mohini Banerjee