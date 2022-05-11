RHOJ Reunion: Why are fans hating on Teresa Giudice?

Teresa Giudice is on the receiving end of hate from fans after Part 2 of the RHOJ (The Real Housewives of New Jersey) reunion aired on Tuesday. To say the RHOJ Season 12 reunion was just dramatic would be an understatement. Tensions were all over the roof on Tuesday's episode of the reality TV series. Teresa Giudice and her brother Joe Gorga found themselves in the middle of a blowout fight, which resulted in Joe storming off the stage.

Fans who watched this heated exchange between the sibling duo slammed Teresa for her behavior towards her brother. The argument emerged after Joe confronted his sister, who was quiet when her fellow housewife Jennifer Aydin called him a "b***ch girl" in an earlier episode.

Arguing with her brother, Teresa shared that he was a little too involved with the housewife drama and added that she wouldn't worry if someone called her husband (Louie Giudice) by the same name. To infuriate him further, she not only agreed with Jennifer but also called him a "b***h boy." She said:

"And b***h boy, I'm sorry, Joe, you're kinda like a housewife. Sorry, you are."

Watching his sister disrespect him, Joe walked off stage and added:

"I quit. Thank you very much. Thank you, Bravo, thank you for 12 years. I love you. I'm done. F*** you people... Be a sister once in a while!"

As Joe made his way backstage after their heated argument, his wife Melissa Gorga and Andy defended him and urged his sister to apologize, claiming that she was in the wrong. Melissa said:

"You're just so quick to put him down all the time."

Despite this, Teresa insisted that she wasn't putting her brother down. However, Andy was quick to tell her otherwise:

"Well, you did just put him down. You're demeaning him by saying, 'What are you even doing here? You're in the women's drama.' Please go talk to him."

Eventually, she made her way backstage, where Joe was confiding in the other men. She attempted to resolve the argument, but things didn't get better immediately.

However, the sibling duo later calmed down, and the housewife apologized to her brother for calling him a "b***h boy." Despite her apology, fans are calling the housewife out, and many feel that she is a bully and a hypocrite.

What do fans have to say about Teresa's behavior on RHOJ?

Fans of the show criticized Teresa's behavior and believed that Joe was justified in walking off the set of the show.

Here's how they reacted:

Victoria SP @torriisp27 #rhonjreunion Does teresa really think she can just say whatever she wants and people won’t react or have emotions about it?? #RHONJ Does teresa really think she can just say whatever she wants and people won’t react or have emotions about it?? #RHONJ #rhonjreunion

YogaGer @YogaGer @Bravotv #RHONJreunion I don't blame Joe for walking off stage, he doesn't have to take the verbal abuse that Teresa, the sister from Hell, has to dish out! @Bravotv #RHONJreunion I don't blame Joe for walking off stage, he doesn't have to take the verbal abuse that Teresa, the sister from Hell, has to dish out!

𝑺𝒕𝒆𝒑𝒉𝒂𝒏𝒊𝒆 @StephieeJae Why does Teresa keep telling Joe she would never put him down and we literally just watched her do it twice #RHONJreunion Why does Teresa keep telling Joe she would never put him down and we literally just watched her do it twice #RHONJreunion

Cyndi B @cynmdmi Teresa is incredibly cruel to Joe. Idc. She wants loyalty & has no idea what it even means. #RHONJreunion Teresa is incredibly cruel to Joe. Idc. She wants loyalty & has no idea what it even means. #RHONJreunion

Fans can expect even more drama when The Real Housewives of New Jersey returns next week for Part 3 of their Season 12 reunion.

RHOJ Season 12 airs every Tuesday at 7.00 pm CT only on Bravo.

