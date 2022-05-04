"You just burned a bridge": Fans react to Jennifer Aydin and Dolores Catania's tumultuous friendship on RHONJ reunion

The highly anticipated Real Housewives of New Jersey (RHONJ) reunion finally aired its first installment on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at 8.00 pm on ABC. Many issues cropped up during the episode, and a host of arguments ensued, causing frustration among the cast members.
RHONJ Season 12 began on a high note, with past issues resurfacing between a few housewives.
Margaret Josephs and Jennifer Aydin already had issues with one another. In the season premiere, Margaret revealed Bill Aydin's affair publicly, creating a rift with Jennifer that lasted almost half the season.
The other half of the season covered the rift between Teresa Giudice and Margaret Josephs. It revolved around Margaret's constant questions about Teresa's fiance Luis Ruelas' past. It all began after the premiere when his retreat video was leaked on social media, creating quite a stir.
Fans react to RHONJ stars Jennifer Aydin and Dolores Catania's argument
The reunion began with Andy Cohen discussing whether Dolores Catania was a good friend to Jennifer Aydin.
While most of the cast members agreed with the same, Jennifer felt that wasn't the case. This caused a rift between the two housewives in question.
Here's what viewers had to say about the rift:
What to expect from RHONJ Season 12 reunion
Several issues arose during the reunion episode. This led to extreme reactions from the cast members and host Andy Cohen, whose frustration was visible in the promo footage released by Bravo last week. The housewives discussed everything that transpired in the season, raising the tension even further.
Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, RHONJ star Margaret Josephs reflected on the reunion and said:
"It was really dreadful. It was really draining-- draining, dreadful. I mean it was the longest reunion we've ever filmed. I've never seen Andy so frustrated, disenchanted. I mean, he was just as irritated as some of us. It was really the longest reunion I've ever had, and the most insane...I think we were all in shock. I mean, we were reprimanded by Andy a lot."
However, during the reunion, Teresa Giudice seemed to be at the center of all the conversations. She had a feud with her brother Joe Gorga over his failure to defend her when Margaret constantly brought up her fiance Luis Ruelas' past. These arguments led Joe to walk away from the gathering.
Meanwhile, Jackie Goldschneider opened up about her struggle with an eating disorder. The journey, albeit shown very little on the show, was difficult for the RHONJ star. She got emotional talking about it in the presence of the host and the other cast members.
Jennifer Aydin and Bill Aydin's relationship was also among the topics discussed during the reunion. Host Andy Cohen tried to pry out information about Bill's affair, which took place 10 years ago and was made public in Season 12. However, it took an ugly turn, with Jennifer constantly asking her husband to speak up.
With the first installment of the reunion being this heated, it is only right to say that the other two won't disappoint.
Tune in for the second part of the RHONJ reunion next week on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at 8.00 pm on Bravo.