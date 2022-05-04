"You just burned a bridge": Fans react to Jennifer Aydin and Dolores Catania's tumultuous friendship on RHONJ reunion

The highly anticipated Real Housewives of New Jersey (RHONJ) reunion finally aired its first installment on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at 8.00 pm on ABC. Many issues cropped up during the episode, and a host of arguments ensued, causing frustration among the cast members.

RHONJ Season 12 began on a high note, with past issues resurfacing between a few housewives.

Margaret Josephs and Jennifer Aydin already had issues with one another. In the season premiere, Margaret revealed Bill Aydin's affair publicly, creating a rift with Jennifer that lasted almost half the season.

The other half of the season covered the rift between Teresa Giudice and Margaret Josephs. It revolved around Margaret's constant questions about Teresa's fiance Luis Ruelas' past. It all began after the premiere when his retreat video was leaked on social media, creating quite a stir.

Fans react to RHONJ stars Jennifer Aydin and Dolores Catania's argument

The reunion began with Andy Cohen discussing whether Dolores Catania was a good friend to Jennifer Aydin.

While most of the cast members agreed with the same, Jennifer felt that wasn't the case. This caused a rift between the two housewives in question.

Here's what viewers had to say about the rift:

Diomanté Elegante @mrdelicious8503 That’s right Jennifer!! Now I’m side eyeing Dolores because who named you the authority of feelings? #RHONJreunion That’s right Jennifer!! Now I’m side eyeing Dolores because who named you the authority of feelings? #RHONJreunion

Bris @thelem0nadestan Watching these jealous women attack Jennifer the way they are is disturbing. Jennifer did nothing wrong, she was the one who was wronged! #RHONJ #RHONJ reunion Watching these jealous women attack Jennifer the way they are is disturbing. Jennifer did nothing wrong, she was the one who was wronged! #RHONJ #RHONJreunion

Cyndi B @cynmdmi I am not a huge Jen fan, but she is right in telling them to not tell her HOW to feel or HOW to express her pain. I'm Italian & we are very passionate BUT many of us are also told, from the time we are little, to be tough. Teresa did this to her too, btw. #RHONJ #RHONJ reunion I am not a huge Jen fan, but she is right in telling them to not tell her HOW to feel or HOW to express her pain. I'm Italian & we are very passionate BUT many of us are also told, from the time we are little, to be tough. Teresa did this to her too, btw. #RHONJ #RHONJreunion

Veronica @BuyMeASlushie It’s pretty obvious Jennifer has not been happy in her marriage or life. If she was, she wouldn’t be such a nasty, vindictive person who actively tries to hurt others. Happy people don’t do that. 🤷🏻‍♀️ #RHONJ #RHONJ reunion It’s pretty obvious Jennifer has not been happy in her marriage or life. If she was, she wouldn’t be such a nasty, vindictive person who actively tries to hurt others. Happy people don’t do that. 🤷🏻‍♀️ #RHONJ #RHONJreunion

Jimmy Esposito @JimmyEspo #RHONJreunion @JenniferAydin grief was always manufactured when it came to Bills infidelity. She lost the upper hand over him when it all came out in the opened. That’s why she is angry at Margaret. @BravoTV @JenniferAydin grief was always manufactured when it came to Bills infidelity. She lost the upper hand over him when it all came out in the opened. That’s why she is angry at Margaret. @BravoTV #RHONJreunion

Coty @cotywithaT_ These women do not understand what NEUTRAL means. Dolores is neutral and always has been. She sits back and lets them all eat other up #RHONJ #RHONJ reunion These women do not understand what NEUTRAL means. Dolores is neutral and always has been. She sits back and lets them all eat other up #RHONJ #RHONJreunion https://t.co/NZW07YrDVH

What to expect from RHONJ Season 12 reunion

Several issues arose during the reunion episode. This led to extreme reactions from the cast members and host Andy Cohen, whose frustration was visible in the promo footage released by Bravo last week. The housewives discussed everything that transpired in the season, raising the tension even further.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, RHONJ star Margaret Josephs reflected on the reunion and said:

"It was really dreadful. It was really draining-- draining, dreadful. I mean it was the longest reunion we've ever filmed. I've never seen Andy so frustrated, disenchanted. I mean, he was just as irritated as some of us. It was really the longest reunion I've ever had, and the most insane...I think we were all in shock. I mean, we were reprimanded by Andy a lot."

However, during the reunion, Teresa Giudice seemed to be at the center of all the conversations. She had a feud with her brother Joe Gorga over his failure to defend her when Margaret constantly brought up her fiance Luis Ruelas' past. These arguments led Joe to walk away from the gathering.

Meanwhile, Jackie Goldschneider opened up about her struggle with an eating disorder. The journey, albeit shown very little on the show, was difficult for the RHONJ star. She got emotional talking about it in the presence of the host and the other cast members.

Jennifer Aydin and Bill Aydin's relationship was also among the topics discussed during the reunion. Host Andy Cohen tried to pry out information about Bill's affair, which took place 10 years ago and was made public in Season 12. However, it took an ugly turn, with Jennifer constantly asking her husband to speak up.

With the first installment of the reunion being this heated, it is only right to say that the other two won't disappoint.

Tune in for the second part of the RHONJ reunion next week on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at 8.00 pm on Bravo.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh