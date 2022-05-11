RHONJ Reunion: Fans slam Margaret Josephs for claiming mistresses are victims

Margaret Josephs made a strong claim during Tuesday night's episode of RHONJ, and fans are unhappy about it. The second part of the Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion was filled with lots of screaming, confrontations, and bold remarks. Overall, it was nothing short of dramatic and chaotic.

While there were many shocking moments and revelations throughout the episode, one particular conversation that piqued fans' interest was the intense argument between Jennifer Aydin and Margaret for revealing the former's husband Bill Aydin's affair earlier when RHONJ Season 12 premiered.

It started with a recap of the season where Jennifer had an emotional breakdown after seeing Margaret brag about her affair. This led to Jennifer worrying if the woman her husband had an affair with was doing the same.

While conversing about this particular episode that aired earlier, the women also discussed Jennifer getting the woman her husband had an affair with fired from the company.

Though the other housewives didn't comment on Jennifer's actions, Margaret didn't think twice before chiming in with her opinion. She claimed Jennifer's behavior favored men since she forgave her husband but ruined another woman's career. She pointed out that men get away with barely any consequences, while the mistresses are blamed for cheating.

Fans who watched Margaret try to claim that mistresses were the real victims on the RHONJ reunion were not amused.

Here's what fans have to say about Margaret's claim on RHONJ

Fans on Twitter questioned why they should feel sorry for Margaret and slammed her for trying to come off as the victim in this situation.

Brett @brewsonn Margaret is reaching. Not a good reason or explanation for why Jennifer was a hypocrite for being cheated on vs being the cheater. 🙄🙄 #RHONJ #RHONJ reunion Margaret is reaching. Not a good reason or explanation for why Jennifer was a hypocrite for being cheated on vs being the cheater. 🙄🙄 #RHONJ #RHONJreunion

Trendy GB @TrendyGB So Margaret knows @JenniferAydin will slay her so she trying to come across as a victim #RHONJreunion So Margaret knows @JenniferAydin will slay her so she trying to come across as a victim #RHONJreunion

Big Girl Glamour @BigGirl_Glamour So you the adulterer Margaret are upset because you joke and BRAG about being a whore but a married woman having her husband’s children you make fun of another woman you’ve never met you call mail ordered bride but we should feel sorry for you. Why? #RHONJ #RHONJ reunion So you the adulterer Margaret are upset because you joke and BRAG about being a whore but a married woman having her husband’s children you make fun of another woman you’ve never met you call mail ordered bride but we should feel sorry for you. Why? #RHONJ #RHONJreunion

BraInOnBravo @BravoBandwagon Margaret can dish it but she can’t take it. Jennifer dishes it AND SHE TAKES IT like a champ. This is why I STAN Jennifer and Margaret is the hypocrite. Thank you for coming to my Ted Talk. #RHONJ #RHONJ reunion Margaret can dish it but she can’t take it. Jennifer dishes it AND SHE TAKES IT like a champ. This is why I STAN Jennifer and Margaret is the hypocrite. Thank you for coming to my Ted Talk. #RHONJ #RHONJreunion

Apart from slamming Margaret for her claims, fans also sided with Jennifer when the former complained that she didn't reciprocate her attempts at being friends.

. @BRIherself Of course Jennifer is going to continue to support her husbands business because his business directly affects her and her family. #RHONJ Margaret is reaching lol not everyone supports home wreckers weirdo Of course Jennifer is going to continue to support her husbands business because his business directly affects her and her family. #RHONJ Margaret is reaching lol not everyone supports home wreckers weirdo

But that's not all that went down on Tuesday night's episode of Real Housewives of New Jersey. Part 2 of the RHONJ reunion also saw Joe Gorga and Teresa Giudice get into a heated argument which led to Joe storming off the stage.

We also saw Dolores Catania address her new relationship. She also made a shocking revelation about how both her exes, Frank and David, are staying together.

Viewers also witnessed an emotional moment during the reunion where Jackie Goldschneider opened up about her eating disorder. The housewife was worried that it would relapse but is now on the road to recovery.

She revealed that there was a time when she would only eat two meals a week. Goldschneider also opened up about how she would lie to the other housewives, saying that she already had her food before she could meet them.

This is not the end of the RHONJ reunion. Part 3 will air next Tuesday when the show returns.

Real Housewives of New Jersey airs every Tuesday at 8/7 c only on Bravo. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

Edited by Ravi Iyer