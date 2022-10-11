Who was sent home in Dancing With the Stars Season 31 Episode 4? DWTS scoreboard, performances and more

Season 31 of Dancing With the Stars (DWTS) aired a Disney-themed episode on Monday, October 10, featuring 13 celebrities showcasing their dancing skills.

Every week, one of the celebrities on the show gets eliminated, and this week it was Sam Champion. The weather anchor and his dance pro Cheryl Burke performed Paso Doble to The Greatest Showman’s title track.

Despite Sam’s best efforts, he lacked excitement and the right posture for the dance style. The judges stated that his performance was “monolithic” and that he needed a lot of work on his posture.

His scores by each judge were: Carrie Ann Inaba (7), Len Goodman (6), Derek Hough (6), and Bruno Tonioli (6). His total was 25, out of 40, which was one of the lowest scores in DWTS Season 31 Episode 4.

"You will be missed": Fans react to Sam Champion’s elimination

Although Sam Champion was not one of the best dancers on DWTS, he was a fan-favorite contestant.

While fans agreed that the judges made the right call, they were sad to see Sam leave the competition. Sam and Cheryl were in the bottom two last week as well, but were saved by the judges as they eliminated Cheryl Ladd and her dance pro, Louis van Amstel.

In the latest episode, Sam was in the bottom two with Trevor Donovan and dance pro Emma Slater. This time, the judges saved Trevor and eliminated Sam from the dance reality show.

Take a look at DWTS fans’ reaction on sending Sam home:

Jason Michael @jasoniviking

#DWTS Sam Champion you were delightful. You will be missed. Sam Champion you were delightful. You will be missed.#DWTS

shawn baker @shawn897 Sam champion should of stayed this week. At least @ABC7NY gets him back soon. Congrats to Sam champion. He was good. And a great weather forecaster. #DWTS Sam champion should of stayed this week. At least @ABC7NY gets him back soon. Congrats to Sam champion. He was good. And a great weather forecaster. #DWTS

Reality TV Junkie @Mz_Poke

#dwts #DancingWiththeStars That was rough Sam & Cheryl so I am not surprised he went home... That was rough Sam & Cheryl so I am not surprised he went home...#dwts #DancingWiththeStars

DWTS Report @dwtsreport #DWTS I without a doubt love Sam and Cheryl so deeply. I’m glad we got to see their friendship translate to the ballroom floor. Also, Cheryl gave us some ICONIC looks this season!! I without a doubt love Sam and Cheryl so deeply. I’m glad we got to see their friendship translate to the ballroom floor. Also, Cheryl gave us some ICONIC looks this season!! 💜 #DWTS

CHANÉL EAST COAST (Spooky Version) @chanelestcst



#DWTS I'm sad for Sam Champion. He was such a good sport and he has a good attitude about everything. I'm sad for Sam Champion. He was such a good sport and he has a good attitude about everything.#DWTS

allison @Chickie819 Sam was an absolute delight to watch, and he is so positive but the judges made the right call. #DWTS Sam was an absolute delight to watch, and he is so positive but the judges made the right call. #DWTS

DWTS Season 31 Episode 3 scoreboard

After the James Bond night in week 3, the contestants returned to the stage in week 4 for the Disney+ night. The

DWTS Season 31 teams performed to many happening songs aligning with the theme.

Take a look at the Episode 4 scoreboard, from highest to lowest:

1) Charli D’Amelio and Mark Ballas: Jazz to The Simpsons theme song — 36/40

2) Wayne Brady and Witney Carson: Jazz to Wait For It from Hamilton — 36/40

3) Gabby Windey and Val Chmerkovskiy: Quickstep to Mr. Blue Sky from Marvel Studios' Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 — 36/40

4) Heidi D’Amelio and Artem Chigvintsev: Viennese waltz to Chim Chim Cher-ee from Mary Poppins — 34/40

5) Jordin Sparks and Brandon Armstrong: Jazz to Remember Me from Disney and Pixar's Coco — 34/40

6) Selma Blair and Sasha Farber: Quickstep to The Muppet Show theme song — 32/40

7) Shangela and Gleb Savchenko: Charleston to Dig A Little Deeper from Walt Disney Animation Studios' The Princess and the Frog — 32/40

8) Jessie James Decker and Alan Bersten: Jive to One Way or Another from Hocus Pocus 2 — 31/40

9) Daniel Durant and Britt Stewart: Quickstep to Finally Free from High School Musical: The Series — 29/40

10) Vinny Guadagnino and Koko Iwasaki: Samba to Il Gatto E La Volpe from Disney and Pixar's Luca — 29/40

11) Joseph Baena and Alexis Warr: Charleston to A Star Is Born from Hercules — 28/40

12) Trevor Donovan and Emma Slater: Samba to Life is a Highway from Disney and Pixar's Cars — 28/40

13) Sam Champion and Cheryl Burke: Paso doble to The Greatest Show from The Greatest Showman — 25/40 [ELIMINATED]

The elimination was decided after adding audience votes with judges’ scores. The judges include Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough, and Bruno Tonioli.

Hosted by Tyra Banks and Alfonso Ribeiro, DWTS Season 31 airs new episodes every Monday on Disney Plus at 8 pm ET.

