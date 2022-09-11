What happened to Cheryl Ladd early in her career? A look at her #MeToo moment ahead of DWTS 2022 (Season 31) premiere

Known for her role as Kris Munroe in ABC TV series Charlie's Angels, Cheryl Ladd will soon appear on DWTS Season 31 with her dancing partner Louis Van Amstel. The popular American actress is known for her roles in Purple Hearts, Millennium, Poison Ivy and Unforgettable.

In an interview with Page Six, Cheryl shared that when she moved from South Dakota to Los Angeles in the 1970s, she was chased around a desk by a male Hollywood executive. Cheryl said that she was 19 when the incident occurred and shared,

"I literally ran around the desk and out the door."

Now 71-years-old, Cheryl then joked about putting out a vibe that no one could mess with her. Cheryl got her big role in Charlie's Angels in 1977 when she replaced Farrah Fawcett.

DWTS contestant Cheryl Ladd's career explored

Cheryl played in many venues with her band The Music Shop and settled in Los Angeles in 1970. With big dreams of establishing her career in music, Ladd sang the melody of Hanna-Barbera's Josie and the Pussycats and became known as Cherie Moor.

After several guest appearances on Police Woman and Happy Days, Cheryl joined the cast of Charlie's Angels Season 2 in 1977. She replaced Farrah Fawcett on the show and played the role of her younger sister Kris. Her big acting stint lasted for 4 years and she got a chance to release three albums in 1980.

Cheryl shared that that 1977 was her "rocketship time" and that the show was "in a way, the best of times and the worst of times."

The DWTS contestant also shared that the cast members had to work themselves to the bone because of the wardrobe fittings and the interviews. Cheryl said,

"People forget that when you did a series like Charlie’s Angels, there were 29 episodes."

Ladd also revealed that she had a 2-year-old daughter at the time and got divorced from her first husband David Ladd during the show’s shooting in 1980. She said,

"So, yeah, there was a lot of stuff that happened then."

Her character was not shown in the 2000 and 2019 reboot of Charlie's Angels and she was also not seen on Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle.

Cheryl was also a part of the1992 film Poison Ivy and became the lead actress of One West Waikiki. She was also a part of the NBC series Las Vegas from 2003 to 2008.

Cheryl also published a children's book in 1996 titled The Adventures of Little Nettie Windship. She also wrote a memoir focused on her love for golf in 2005. The autobiography was called Token Chick: A Woman's Guide to Golfing With the Boys.

Cheryl is now promoting her newly released movie A Cowgirl’s Song in which she portrays the role of a grandmother who is a country music singer. She said in her interview with Page Six that she loved playing that grandmother and that it was "just a hoot" to shoot the movie.

Cheryl has been working with Childhelp, an organization that supports all the needs of abused, neglected and at-risk children.

About DWTS Season 31

Cheryl Ladd will be pairing up with Louis van Amstel. This is Louis' eleventh time competing on DWTS, but he has never won the Mirrorball trophy. He is returning to the show after 10 seasons and together the team will be competing against 15 pairs of celebrities and pro-dancers.

Tune into Disney+ on September 19 at 8 pm ET to watch the two-hour long season premiere of DWTS.

