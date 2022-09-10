"I was going to steal you away from Tony Sony, and then we were going to get married" - Throwback to when Yankees legend Derek Jeter had plans to marry pop sensation and long-time crush Mariah Carey

Former New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter and pop icon Mariah Carey were romantically involved with each other from 1997-1998. Per reports, Jeter had a huge crush on her in his teen years and even had Carey's posters in his room.

The two started dating while Carey was stuck in an abusive marriage with Tommy Mottola, the Chairman of Mottola Media Group. Jeter was a breath of fresh air for Mariah Carey.

Per Page Six, in Carey's memoir, she recalled the time when Jeter had plans to marry her. She also mentioned that Jeter wanted to steal her from her then-husband, Tommy.

Mariah said:

"'I had this plan,’ he told me. ‘I was going to come to New York. I was going to get on the Yankees. I was going to meet you, and I was going to steal you away from Tony Sony and then we were going to get married.’”

Evidently, Jeter was very smitten with Carey.

Global music icon Mariah Carey attributes her split from ex-husband Tommy Mottola to Derek Jeter

In 2020, Mariah Carey opened up in an interview with Oprah Winfrey for "The Oprah Conversation" on how Jeter helped her leave her abusive marriage.

Speaking of Jeter, Carey said:

"He was a catalyst that helped me get out of that relationship."

"I couldn't have asked for a better way to introduce my memoir than having a conversation with my friend, therapist and icon Ms. @oprah, on her series @theoprahconversation." - Mariah Carey

After five years of marriage, Carey and Mottola divorced in 1998.

Carey also went on to mention how her relationship with Jeter inspired her to write songs like "The Roof" and "My All."

Currently, Derek Jeter is happily married to Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue famed model Hannah Davis. Derek and Hannah are parents to three lovely daughters.

Meanwhile, Mariah Carey tied the knot for the second time with actor-comedian Nick Cannon in April 2008 but parted ways in 2014. Carey and Cannon share two children, Moroccan and Monroe.

