How did Pat Carroll die? Tributes pour in as actress and voice of Ursula in The Little Mermaid passes away at 95

Actress and comedian Pat Carroll passed away on July 30 at the age of 95. She gained recognition for voicing Ursula in the 1989 animated musical fantasy film, The Little Mermaid.

Carroll also made guest appearances and played regular roles in TV shows like The Danny Thomas Show, Laverne & Shirley, and ER. Detailed information on her funeral is yet to be disclosed.

Chris Peterson - OnStage Blog 🏳️‍⚧️🏳️‍🌈 @OnstageBlog Pat Carroll gave us the greatest voice acting performance of a Disney villain ever.



She was perfection as Ursula. RIP

Pat Carroll's cause of death explored

Pat Carroll's daughter Kerry Karsian revealed that her mother died from pneumonia at her home in Cape Cod, Massachusetts. It remains unknown if Carroll has suffered any other health issues in the past.

The Songcatcher star was also known for the $12,000 lawsuit she filed against Hanna-Barbera on charges of contract breach in 1963. Carroll stated that she was cast for the role of Jane Jetson in the ABC animated sitcom, The Jetsons. Carroll's contract mentioned that she would be paid $500 for one episode with her appearance on 24 episodes.

However, only one episode was recorded before she was replaced. According to sources, the change happened due to a sponsor conflict between Carroll's Make Room for Daddy. The case was closed in 1965 and Carroll revealed in 2013 that the court announced the verdict in favor of Hanna-Barbera.

Netizens pay tribute on Twitter

Pat Carroll remains a beloved actor for her flawless performances. Twitter was flooded with tributes when news of her demise was announced.

Jackson Lennox (Cat's Okay!) #NewDeal4Animation @JacksonLennox3 Devastated to report the passing of Pat Carroll, the voice of Ursula, one of Disney's greatest villains at 95. But even at such an age, she still had the skill as two years ago on "The Wonderful World Of Mickey Mouse" she still brought life to the sea witch. RIP. Devastated to report the passing of Pat Carroll, the voice of Ursula, one of Disney's greatest villains at 95. But even at such an age, she still had the skill as two years ago on "The Wonderful World Of Mickey Mouse" she still brought life to the sea witch. RIP. https://t.co/0EIeuTuTqj

Sam Carter @Cartarsauce Aw man, how sad. What a memorable and distinct voice she had. For someone who seemed so nice, she sure could bring a villain to life. I love this picture of her with Jodi Benson at DCA. RIP Pat Carroll. Aw man, how sad. What a memorable and distinct voice she had. For someone who seemed so nice, she sure could bring a villain to life. I love this picture of her with Jodi Benson at DCA. RIP Pat Carroll. https://t.co/YngcHHl6nJ

BraveDoodle13 🐉🤖🐰 @BDoodle13 RIP Pat Carroll. You’ll always be Ursula and Jon Arbuckle’s grandma to me.



Thank you for all the memories. RIP Pat Carroll. You’ll always be Ursula and Jon Arbuckle’s grandma to me.Thank you for all the memories. https://t.co/I3hQfDzBy6

Conor @conormckenna101 The Little Mermaid was my favourite Disney film as a child and Carroll’s voice as Ursula added such a memorable, menacing element to the movie. RIP Pat Carroll.The Little Mermaid was my favourite Disney film as a child and Carroll’s voice as Ursula added such a memorable, menacing element to the movie. RIP Pat Carroll. 💔 The Little Mermaid was my favourite Disney film as a child and Carroll’s voice as Ursula added such a memorable, menacing element to the movie. https://t.co/Wacmx70nph

David Sobolov @volobos What a talent!!! She was fabulous long before Ursula. RIP Pat Carroll. What a talent!!! She was fabulous long before Ursula. RIP Pat Carroll. https://t.co/Ye4LzNg6sz

ale alejandro @alexdounce rip Pat Carroll who delivered one of the most iconic Disney villains and songs of all time rip Pat Carroll who delivered one of the most iconic Disney villains and songs of all time https://t.co/xpdnuu42Sd

Justin Martindale @justmartindale 🖤 chipandco.com/pat-carroll-th… RIP Pat Carroll. Thank you for gifting us Ursula. An icon, a villain, a seawitch, an outcast. Thank you for inspiring so many poor unfortunate souls for generations then and now. RIP Pat Carroll. Thank you for gifting us Ursula. An icon, a villain, a seawitch, an outcast. Thank you for inspiring so many poor unfortunate souls for generations then and now. 💜🐙🖤 chipandco.com/pat-carroll-th…

Eric Ansley Diaz 🏳️‍🌈 @GeekBoyEric RIP Pat Carroll, the voice behind the greatest Disney villain of all time. RIP Pat Carroll, the voice behind the greatest Disney villain of all time. https://t.co/pBIWOGWc0N

Adam Feldman @FeldmanAdam RIP Pat Carroll, 95, who played Falstaff and Gertrude Stein onstage but will forever be fondly known as the voice of the sea witch Ursula in The Little Mermaid RIP Pat Carroll, 95, who played Falstaff and Gertrude Stein onstage but will forever be fondly known as the voice of the sea witch Ursula in The Little Mermaid https://t.co/1Lbn5BjRma

Everything known about Pat Carroll

Pat Carroll provided her voice in several animated films and TV shows

Carroll made her acting debut with the 1948 film Hometown followed by the NBC sketch-comedy show, Caesar's Hour. She won an Emmy Award for her work on the latter and appeared regularly on the sitcom, Make Room for Daddy, from 1961 to 1964.

Carroll made a guest appearance on the anthology series, The DuPont Show with June Allyson, and appeared on many variety shows from 1950 to 1970. She then co-starred as Prunella in a musical version of Cinderella in 1965.

Pat portrayed Lily in an episode of the ABC sitcom, Laverne & Shirley in 1976 and Pearl Markowitz in the CBS sitcom Busting Loose. She frequently appeared on TV shows during the 80s and did a lot of voice work at the same time on animated shows like A Pop Named Scooby-Doo, Galaxy High, Pound Puppies, and more.

She became famous for portraying Ursula in The Little Mermaid and reprised the role in a few video games, a spinoff series, and the Disney+ series The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse alongside Disney theme parks attractions and shows.

Carroll appeared in several game shows and was a member of the Actors Studio. She had a successful career in theater and appeared in various plays.

Carroll is survived by her daughters Tara Karsian and Kerry Karsian from her marriage to Lee Karsian. Pat and Lee divorced in 1976. She is also survived by her granddaughter Evan Karsian-McCormick.

