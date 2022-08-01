How did Pat Carroll die? Tributes pour in as actress and voice of Ursula in The Little Mermaid passes away at 95

Actress and comedian Pat Carroll passed away on July 30 at the age of 95. She gained recognition for voicing Ursula in the 1989 animated musical fantasy film, The Little Mermaid.
Carroll also made guest appearances and played regular roles in TV shows like The Danny Thomas Show, Laverne & Shirley, and ER. Detailed information on her funeral is yet to be disclosed.
Pat Carroll's cause of death explored
Pat Carroll's daughter Kerry Karsian revealed that her mother died from pneumonia at her home in Cape Cod, Massachusetts. It remains unknown if Carroll has suffered any other health issues in the past.
The Songcatcher star was also known for the $12,000 lawsuit she filed against Hanna-Barbera on charges of contract breach in 1963. Carroll stated that she was cast for the role of Jane Jetson in the ABC animated sitcom, The Jetsons. Carroll's contract mentioned that she would be paid $500 for one episode with her appearance on 24 episodes.
However, only one episode was recorded before she was replaced. According to sources, the change happened due to a sponsor conflict between Carroll's Make Room for Daddy. The case was closed in 1965 and Carroll revealed in 2013 that the court announced the verdict in favor of Hanna-Barbera.
Netizens pay tribute on Twitter
Pat Carroll remains a beloved actor for her flawless performances. Twitter was flooded with tributes when news of her demise was announced.
Everything known about Pat Carroll
Carroll made her acting debut with the 1948 film Hometown followed by the NBC sketch-comedy show, Caesar's Hour. She won an Emmy Award for her work on the latter and appeared regularly on the sitcom, Make Room for Daddy, from 1961 to 1964.
Carroll made a guest appearance on the anthology series, The DuPont Show with June Allyson, and appeared on many variety shows from 1950 to 1970. She then co-starred as Prunella in a musical version of Cinderella in 1965.
Pat portrayed Lily in an episode of the ABC sitcom, Laverne & Shirley in 1976 and Pearl Markowitz in the CBS sitcom Busting Loose. She frequently appeared on TV shows during the 80s and did a lot of voice work at the same time on animated shows like A Pop Named Scooby-Doo, Galaxy High, Pound Puppies, and more.
She became famous for portraying Ursula in The Little Mermaid and reprised the role in a few video games, a spinoff series, and the Disney+ series The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse alongside Disney theme parks attractions and shows.
Carroll appeared in several game shows and was a member of the Actors Studio. She had a successful career in theater and appeared in various plays.
Carroll is survived by her daughters Tara Karsian and Kerry Karsian from her marriage to Lee Karsian. Pat and Lee divorced in 1976. She is also survived by her granddaughter Evan Karsian-McCormick.