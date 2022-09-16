Which character did Trevor Donovan play in 90210? DWTS contestant’s professional life explored

Season 31 of Dancing With The Stars (DWTS) is set to premiere on September 19. Among the celebrity contestants, viewers will also spot 90210 actor Trevor Donovan, who played the role of Teddy Montgomery in the globally popular show. Moreover, his character was the show's 1st and only LGBTQIA+ character that became a regular.

DWTS features celebrities from different fields participating in the dance competition. Every week, these contestants will team up with dance professionals to prepare for the dance challenge set for them by the judges. The contestant who manages to perform every dance challenge with sheer brilliance will ultimately win the competition.

The official synopsis of DWTS reads:

Dancing with the Stars is the hit series in which celebrities perform choreographed dance routines that are judged by a panel of renowned ballroom experts, including Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough. Hosted by supermodel and businesswoman Tyra Banks, who will be joined by co-host (and Season 19 winner) Alfonso Ribeiro as the series returns to the ballroom soon with an all-new lineup of celebrities on Disney+.

Trevor Donovan from DWTS was in the US teen ski team

43-year-old Trevor Donovan Neubauer was born in Mammoth Lakes, California. Growing up, he found great interest in skiing & snowboarding, and during his teenage years, was on the US teen ski team. Apart from sports, Trevor can also play the guitar and has a bachelor's degree in graphics.

Apart from academics, the actor has dedicatedly worked for social welfare. He is an active ambassador for Habitat for Humanity & the Robert F. Kennedy Center for Justice & Human Rights, a strong advocate, and also started a nationwide anti-bullying program called Team Upstanders.

Trevor Donovan's films and shows

Apart from 90210, Trevor has also played many other remarkable roles. He starred in the History Channel epic mini-series Texas Rising opposite Bill Paxton, Ray Liotta and Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

Some of his recurring roles on TV were in shows like Sun Records, The Client List, Melissa & Joey, Awkward, NCIS, and Lucifer.

Additionally, Trevor has done a sea of rom-com films like Strawberry Summer, Love on a Limb, Marry Me at Christmas, Snowcoming, Nostalgic Christmas, Love, Fall & Order, USS Christmas, Two For The Win and more.

He is also known for his roles in Nantucket Noel, Aloha with Love, The Engagement Plot, Runaway Romance, Jingle Bell Princess, Love Finds You in Charm, Prescription for Love, and Love, Lost & Found, etc.

The DWTS contestant has also written three children's books: Love Always, Dogbert & Tito and Love Always, Dogbert's Journey, which features Dogbert the German Shepherd, Tito the English Bulldog, and Shadow the Golden Retriever on their magical adventures.

The third book is called Love Always, Chance the Courageous. Trevor's Love Always series is inspired by real-life everyday experiences. The series is all about love, inspiration, and hope for adults and children of all ages that end on a happy note.

Currently, Trevor resides in both Mammoth and Los Angeles along with his younger brother Jake, who is a fireman in Sacramento.

Viewers can watch the premiere of DWTS on September 19 on Disney+.

