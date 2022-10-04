Who was eliminated in Dancing With The Stars (DWTS) Season 31 Episode 3? Scoreboard, judges’ save and more

The third week of Dancing With The Stars (DWTS) Season 31 was a "Bond Night" special. While all 14 celebrities showcased their dance skills to James Bond-themed songs, one of them was sent home.

Renowned actress Cheryl Ladd and her dance pro Louis van Amstel were eliminated from DWTS Season 31 Episode 3. They performed the Rumba dance style to Diamonds Are Forever by Shirley Bassey.

The pair put in far better performance than their previous ones as Cheryl’s leg work and her confidence improved tremendously. Judges, too, appreciated the act, but gave only 6 points, respectively. Cheryl and Louis’ total score was 24 out of 40.

Fans are saddened with Cheryl Ladd leaving Dancing With The Stars

The bottom two teams were Sam Champion-Cheryl Burke and Cheryl Ladd-Louis van Amstel. It was now on judges’ hands to save one of them. The panel admitted that it was a tough decision to make as Sam Champion and Cheryl Ladd have improved a lot since the first episode.

After much discussion, all four judges — Derek Hough, Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, and Bruno Tonioli — decided to save Sam and eliminate Cheryl from the show.

DWTS fans were disappointed with the elimination results. Take a look at their reactions:

TomHoefWrites 🇺🇦 @TomHoefWrites #DWTS Sam Champion stays, Cheryl Ladd leaves? Totally ridiculous. She was great tonight & he's been crap every week. #DWTS Sam Champion stays, Cheryl Ladd leaves? Totally ridiculous. She was great tonight & he's been crap every week.

Gaby 🍂 @jonahsdove #BondNight Awww imma miss Cheryl Ladd on the show. She did lovely out on that ballroom floor #DWTS Awww imma miss Cheryl Ladd on the show. She did lovely out on that ballroom floor #DWTS #BondNight

Contestants’ scoreboard from DWTS Season 31 Episode 3

In DWTS Season 31 Episode 3, 14 celebrities with their respective dance pros participated. The theme of the night was James Bond, in honor of completing 60 years of the character’s first movie.

The teams impressed the judges with their song choices and dance styles. Although none of them received a perfect 40 score, the contestants improved from previous weeks’ performances.

Take a look at Episode 3’s scoreboard, from highest to lowest:

1) Charli D’Amelio and Mark Ballas: Rumba to No Time To Die by Billie Eilish — 33/40

2) Wayne Brady and Witney Carson: Tango to The Name’s Bond… James Bond by David Arnold and Nicholas Dodd — 33/40

3) Gabby Windey and Val Chmerkovskiy: cha-cha to Die Another Day by Madonna — 33/40

4) Heidi D’Amelio and Artem Chigvintsev: Argentine tango to Another Way to Die by Jack White and Alicia Keys — 32/40

5) Daniel Durant and Britt Stewart: Rumba to The World Is Not Enough by Garbage — 31/40

6) Shangela and Gleb Savchenko: Rumba to Goldeneye by Tina Turner — 30/40

7) Jordin Sparks and Brandon Armstrong: Rumba to Licence to Kill by Gladys Knight — 29/40

8) Joseph Baena and Alexis Warr: Argentine tango to Writing’s on the Wall by Sam Smith — 29/40

9) Selma Blair and Sasha Farber: Rumba to For Your Eyes Only by Sheena Easton — 28/40

10) Trevor Donovan and Emma Slater: Tango to You Know My Name by Chris Cornell — 27/40

11) Jessie James Decker and Alan Bersten: Rumba to Goldfinger by Shirley Bassey — 26/40

12) Sam Champion and Cheryl Burke: Samba to Los Muertos Vivos Estan by Thomas Newman feat. Tambuco — 25/40

13) Cheryl Ladd and Louis van Amstel: Rumba to Diamonds Are Forever by Shirley Bassey — 24/40 [ELIMINATED]

14) Vinny Guadagnino and Koko Iwasaki: Rumba to Thunderball by Tom Jones — 23/40

Voting lines were open while the show was on air. The decision of who’s safe and who’s in the bottom was made by adding audience’s vote with judge’s scores.

The bottom two were Sam Champion and Cheryl Ladd. The judges were then asked to pick one celebrity who they wanted to save. Thus, Sam was saved by the judges, while Cheryl was sent home.

Meanwhile, Dancing With The Stars (DWTS) Season 31 will return with a new episode next Monday on Disney+ at 8.00 PM ET.

