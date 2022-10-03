What time will Dancing With The Stars Season 31 Episode 3 air on Disney Plus? Bond Night, songs and more

Season 31 of Dancing With The Stars (DWTS) has reached its third week. After two eliminations, a total of 14 celebrity contestants remain to compete for the Mirrorball trophy.

Dancing With The Stars Season 31 Episode 3 will air on Monday, October 3, 2022, at 8 pm ET on Disney+. The theme will be Bond Night, celebrating 60 years of James Bond. The first Bond movie was the 1962 film Dr. No.

From its songs to rumba dance style, the upcoming episode will be filled with entertainment and fun. In the end, one celebrity contestant and his/her dance pro will be eliminated from the competition series.

Dancing With The Stars Season 31 Episode 3: Dance styles and songs revealed

Episode 3 of Dancing With The Stars Season 31 will include several famous Bond tracks. However, the contestants have missed Skyfall by Adele, which was the franchise's first theme song to bag an Oscar.

Most of the pairs will be seen performing rumba in the upcoming episode. Take a look at the dance couples’ styles and songs they have chosen for Dancing With The Stars Season 31 Episode 3:

1) Joseph Baena and Alexis Warr (dance pro is a proxy for Daniella Karagach until she recovers from COVID-19): Argentine tango to Writing’s on the Wall by Sam Smith

2) Selma Blair and Sasha Farber: Rumba to For Your Eyes Only by Sheena Easton

3) Sam Champion and Cheryl Burke: Samba to Los Muertos Vivos Estan by Thomas Newman feat. Tambuco

4) Wayne Brady and Witney Carson: Tango to The Name’s Bond… James Bond by David Arnold and Nicholas Dodd

5) Charli D’Amelio and Mark Ballas: Rumba to No Time To Die by Billie Eilish

6) Jessie James Decker and Alan Bersten: Rumba to Goldfinger by Shirley Bassey

7) Heidi D’Amelio and Artem Chigvintsev: Argentine tango to Another Way to Die by Jack White and Alicia Keys

8) Trevor Donovan and Emma Slater: Tango to You Know My Name by Chris Cornell

9) Vinny Guadagnino and Koko Iwasaki: Rumba to Thunderball by Tom Jones

10) Daniel Durant and Britt Stewart: Rumba to The World Is Not Enough by Garbage

11) Cheryl Ladd and Louis van Amstel: Rumba to Diamonds Are Forever by Shirley Bassey

12) Shangela and Gleb Savchenko: Rumba to Goldeneye by Tina Turner

13) Gabby Windey and Val Chmerkovskiy: cha-cha to Die Another Day by Madonna

14) Jordin Sparks and Brandon Armstrong: Rumba to Licence to Kill by Gladys Knight

Who has been eliminated so far?

Dancing With The Stars Season 31 has aired two episodes so far. On September 19, DWTS streamed on Disney Plus for the first time as previously, the show used to air on ABC.

Season 31 Episode 1 was titled “Premiere Night Party,” which showcased the dance skills of 16 celebrities. In the end, actor Jason Lewis and his dance pro Peta Murgatroyd were eliminated from the dance competition series.

In the second episode, titled "Elvis Night," the Real Housewives of New Jersey (RHONJ) star Teresa Giudice was eliminated alongside her dance pro Pasha Pashkov.

DWTS is all set to air a new episode on Monday, October 3, 2022, at 8 pm ET and 5 pm CT on Disney Plus. Viewers in the US and Canada can vote for their favorite celebrity on Disney+ website while watching the show live on the streamer. The audience vote will be combined with judges’ scores to determine the elimination results.

