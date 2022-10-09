What time and where will Dancing With The Stars Season 31 Episode 4 air? Disney + Night, songs and more

We are already in the fourth week of Dancing with The Stars Season 31 and the stakes are higher than ever. The next episode of the popular dance competition will stream live on Monday, October 10 on Disney+ at 8 pm ET. Fans can also watch the two-hour-long episode on the platform just an hour after the streaming ends.

The show moved to Disney+ platform from ABC after 30 seasons this year and the snowmakers want to celebrate the transformation. So this week’s theme of Dancing with The Stars is Disney+ night.

13 teams will be seen performing on songs that were featured in any film or series on the platform. US fans can vote via text or on the official website during the show, which will be combined with the judges' score to decide the eliminations for the week.

What to expect from Dancing with The Stars Season 31 Episode 4?

The Dancing with The Stars teams will be seen performing on Colombia, Mi Encanto, a song from Encanto. Fans will also see the teams dancing on Zootopia's Try Everything to celebrate Disney’s upcoming 100-year anniversary.

Daniella Karagach, who missed the past two episodes because of Covid, will make a special appearance on the show with Joseph Baena to perform on Hercules' A Star Is Born. She will also perform with Pasha Pashkov on the song That’s How You Know.

The performances of the night with their dancing styles are:

Charli D’Amelio and Mark Ballas: Jazz to The Simpsons Main Title Theme from The Simpsons

Daniel Durant and Britt Stewart: Quickstep to Finally Free from High School Musical: The Musical

Gabby Windey and Val Chmerkovskiy: Quicktep to Mr. Blue Sky from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Heidi D’Amelio and Artem Chigvintsev: Viennese waltz to Chim Chim Cher-ee from Mary Poppins

Jessie James Decker and Alan Bersten: Jive to One Way or Another from Hocus Pocus 2

Jordin Sparks and Brandon Armstrong: Jazz to Remember Me from Coco

Joseph Baena and Daniella Karagach: A Star Is Born from Hercules

Sam Champion and Cheryl Burke: Paso Doble to The Greatest Show from The Greatest Showman

Selma Blair and Sasha Farber: Quickstep to The Muppet Show Theme from The Muppet Show

Shangela and Gleb Savchenko: Charleston to Dig a Little Deeper from The Princess and the Frog

Trevor Donovan and Emma Slater: Smaba to Life Is a Highway from Cars

Vinny Guadagnino and Koko Iwasaki: Smaba to Il Gatto E La Volpe from Luca

Wayne Brady and Witney Carson: Jazz to Wait for It from Hamilton

One team will be eliminated during the episode.

Which teams have been eliminated from Dancing with The Stars so far?

The premiere night of Dancing with The Stars was a light one as the judges asked the contestants to dance to their favorite party song. Teresa and Pasha were in the bottom two with 20 as their total score. Jason and Peta were eliminated in the first week with a total score of 18.

Week 2 was Elvis Night and the dancers were asked to perform on any song by Elvis Presley. Cheryl and Louis ended up in the bottom two with a score of 21. However, due to the audience vote, Teresa and Pasha were eliminated despite having a score of 23.

Week three was a James Bond night with each dancer performing on any song from the James Bond franchise. Cheryl and Louis from were eliminated that week with 24 as their total score. Sam and Cheryl ended up in the bottom two.

Dancing with The Stars air on Disney+ every Monday at 8 pm ET.

