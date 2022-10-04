“I’ll never get over it”: DWTS fans can’t keep calm after spotting Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker in audience

Dancing With The Stars (DWTS) Season 31 aired its third episode on Monday, featuring 14 celebrities honoring the "Bond Night" theme.

While fans were excited to watch the performances, they couldn’t keep calm after spotting Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker in the audience. They came with Travis’ son Landon to cheer for the 18-year-old’s girlfriend Charli D’Amelio.

DANI MEDINA @danimedinanews Charli having Kourtney and Travis cheering her on tonight is so iconic I’ll never get over it #DWTS Charli having Kourtney and Travis cheering her on tonight is so iconic I’ll never get over it #DWTS https://t.co/dxXYxM8dRA

Charli and her dance pro Mark Ballas scored the highest score (33 out of 40) in DWTS Season 31 Episode 3. They performed Rumba to Billie Eilish’s song, No Time To Die. Kourtney, Travis, and Landon were seen clapping in the crowd during the performances.

Fans react as Kourtney cheers for Charli in Episode 3

Dancing With The Stars (DWTS) Season 31 was graced by the Barker family in Episode 3. They came on the show as spectators to cheer for Landon Barker’s girlfriend Charli D’Amelio.

Fans couldn’t believe that Travis’ wife and Landon’s stepmom Kourtney would come to the dance show. Here’s how they reacted after spotting the Kardashian star on DWTS:

talia @evilvillanelle like i can’t believe kourtney would show up to this it feels so random seeing kourtney kardashian and travis barker next to dixie damelio on #dwts tonightlike i can’t believe kourtney would show up to this it feels so random seeing kourtney kardashian and travis barker next to dixie damelio on #dwts tonight 😭😭😭 like i can’t believe kourtney would show up to this https://t.co/1BROrePbx5

talia @evilvillanelle NOT KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN IN THE DWTS AUDIENCE FOR CHARLI DAMELIO TONIGHT #dwts NOT KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN IN THE DWTS AUDIENCE FOR CHARLI DAMELIO TONIGHT #dwts https://t.co/O9TpXaylN5

Kris @OhHiimKRIS So are they going to call our everyone friends and family? Or no just Travis and Kourtney because of Charli ??? #DWTS So are they going to call our everyone friends and family? Or no just Travis and Kourtney because of Charli ???#DWTS

bigbbfan @bigbbfan4 Not them shouting out Kourtney and Travis #dwts Not them shouting out Kourtney and Travis #dwts

Charli and Landon reportedly started dating in June and their relationship has been going strong ever since. When she announced that she was participating in DWTS Season 31, Charli spoke about Landon and his family in an interview with US Weekly.

The 18-year-old dancer said:

“Landon knows that I’m doing this. He’s with me every step of the way throughout this journey. [His dad] Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian, I told them about it, and they were super excited as well.”

She continued:

“I think, overall, it’s just going to be really fun and I have a very great group around me. Landon is awesome. So I’m glad he’s gonna be there supporting me.”

Looks like Landon wasn’t the only one there to support her, but brought his parents as well to cheer for her girlfriend.

To note, Charli’s mother Heidi D'Amelio is also one of the contestants on the dance reality TV show.

Who was eliminated from DWTS Season 31 Episode 3?

The theme of Episode 3 of DWTS Season 31 was “Bond Night!,” celebrating 60 years of the birth of James Bond's character. The 14 celebrities and their dance pros delivered beautiful performances, making it hard for the audience and judges to decide the elimination results.

In the end, the pair who got eliminated from Season 31 were Cheryl Ladd and Louis van Amstel. Although their score was second-lowest (24 out of 40), they got lesser votes from the audience. The lowest scorer was Vinny Guadagnino and Koko Iwasaki’s team, but they were saved by the people.

The bottom two celebrities-dance pros with the lowest audience votes were Cheryl Ladd-Louis van Amstel and Sam Champion-Cheryl Burke. The judges were then asked to save one of the dancing couples and they picked Sam-Cheryl, sending actress Cheryl Ladd and her dance pro Louis home.

The top three highest scorers were Charli D’Amelio and Mark Ballas, Wayne Brady and Witney Carson, and Gabby Windey and Val Chmerkovskiy. They all scored 33 out of 40.

Dancing With The Stars Season 31 will return next Monday with 13 celebrities and a new theme. Co-hosted by Tyra Banks and Alfonso Ribeiro, the dance competition series has a panel of judges, including Derek Hough, Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli, and Carrie Ann Inaba.

New episodes of DWTS Season 31 airs every Monday on Disney+ at 8.00 PM ET.

