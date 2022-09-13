"Didn't we just have a film about Elvis?": Fans react to Jacob Elordi being cast as Elvis Presley in Priscilla

The Twitterati and fans of actor Jacob Elordi have questioned the need for a second film on the late legendary singer and actor Elvis Presley after the announcement of the film Priscilla. It will be based on Priscilla Beaulieu Presley's book, Elvis and Me, and has Sofia Coppola helming it.

While Jacob Elordi, known for his performances in The Kissing Booth series and Euphoria, will be seen in the shoes of Elvis Presley, Cailee Spaeny will essay the role of Presley's ex-wife.

Fans have criticized the film as it comes hot on the heels of Baz Luhrmann's Elvis, which was released a few months back. Twitter users also compared Austin Butler's performance as Elvis Presley in the film to Jacob Elordi's casting as the singer.

A user wrote on Twitter, "We just had an Elvis movie WHAT?"

What is Twitter saying about Jacob Elordi in Priscilla? And why?

Sofia Coppola will direct the film adaptation of Priscilla Presley's 1985 biography Elvis and Me. Jacob Elordi will essay the role of Elvis Presley as the film documents Elvis and Priscilla's life, marriage, affairs, and divorce.

The bone of contention for fans here is that the announcement comes a few months after Baz Luhrmann's biography of Elvis Presley, titled Elvis, was released in June 2022. The film premiered at the Cannes International Film Festival, followed by theatrical releases across countries.

Elvis not only garnered critical acclaim for Austin Butler's performance as Presley, the film's costume, music, and production design but also performed exceptionally well at the box office.

While Elvis crossed the $150 million mark in the US, it collected over $283 million worldwide. It became the second-highest-grossing music biopic of all time, following the 2018 Rami Malek-starrer Bohemian Rhapsody.

Priscilla Presley and Baz Luhrmann at the premiere of 'Elvis' (Image via IMDb)

Now, social media has claimed that Coppola's upcoming film announcement comes promptly as it will be able to ride on the success of Elvis.

Other users have claimed that Priscilla Presley cashed in on the success of Elvis and is trying to replicate the same from Priscilla. At the same time, others have noted the existence of a television show/film based on Priscilla Presley's book.

A Twitter user booed the announcement and wrote, "Hollywood has run out of ideas."

More information about Priscilla and the book Elvis and Me

Elvia and Me is said to have documented the days of the courtship between Priscilla and Elvis, their marriage, their affairs, Elvis' episodes with drugs, and their divorce, among other things.

Priscilla Presley co-wrote the book with Sandra Harmon, and it begins with Priscilla meeting Elvis during the latter's military service years in 1959. The couple married in 1966.

Priscilla's book discusses Elvis Presley's affairs with several women, including co-stars. But it was Presley's affair with Ann-Margret that strained their marriage, the book claims.

Elvis and Priscilla divorced in 1973 and have a daughter together named Lisa Marie Presley.

