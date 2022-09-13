"Austin Butler outdid every single person ever": Jacob Elordi and Kaia Gerber Elvis memes take over Twitter amid former's casting news

Euphoria star Jacob Elordi is set to star as Elvis in Sofia Coppola’s upcoming movie Priscilla. It seems like the actor has big shoes to fill considering Austin Butler recently gave a knockout performance as the King of Rock and Roll in Baz Luhrmann's Elvis.

Jacob Elordi took to social media to confirm the press release. The 25-year-old actor took to his Instagram account and uploaded a story from Deadline announcing his casting.

Coincidentally, this will not be the first time Jacob Elordi will be wearing the Jailhouse Rock singer’s mask. In 2020, Elordi and his former girlfriend Kaia Gerber dressed up as Elvis and Priscilla for Halloween.

News of Elordi's casting has left the internet by storm. Social media is flooded with hilarious memes about how model Kaia Gerber’s former boyfriend is now competing with her current partner, Butler, by attempting his own take on the beloved singer.

🤍Naomi🤍 @MarvelsChris I’m so confused why Jacob Elordi is gonna play Elvis when Austin Butler outdid every single person ever I’m so confused why Jacob Elordi is gonna play Elvis when Austin Butler outdid every single person ever

The film’s press release stated that Priscilla revolves around Elvis Presely’s wife Priscilla Presley. It added:

“Sofia Coppola wrote and will direct the feature film 'Priscilla' based on the memoir Elvis and Me by Priscilla Beaulieu Presley. Published in 1985, Presley's intimate account of her life with Elvis became a New York Times Bestseller and an international sensation.”

Filming is yet to begin. However, sources claim that filming will begin in Toronto this fall.

Netizens react to Jacob Elordi starring as Elvis in Priscilla

It would seem that the internet is not happy that Jacob Elordi will be performing his own rendition of Elvis Presely. Especially since, Austin Butler gave an impressive performance in the 2022 biography-drama. Rotten Tomatoes rated Butler’s Elvis at 78% while IMDb gave a 7.5/10 rating.

Twitterati also found it peculiar that Jacob Elordi was taking on the role Butler recently perfected. Especially since Butler is dating Elordi’s ex-girlfriend Kaia Gerber. Butler and Gerber were first spotted together in December 2021. The two made their red-carpet debut at the Met Gala in May 2022.

Netizens have flooded Twitter with hilarious memes about the coincidence. Many joked about how Elordi is attempting to win back his ex-girlfriend Kaia by playing Elvis. A few tweets read:

angie @butlerslovebot i just wanna know what kind of voodoo they did that day in order for jacob elordi to portray elvis and for kaia to date austin, who played elvis i just wanna know what kind of voodoo they did that day in order for jacob elordi to portray elvis and for kaia to date austin, who played elvis 😭😭 https://t.co/gS2rYbcL6N

AB ✨⚡️ @suspiciouselvis They really did Jacob Elordi Dirrty by casting him as a follow up to Austin Butler’s performance They really did Jacob Elordi Dirrty by casting him as a follow up to Austin Butler’s performance

court :/ is seeing steve lacy😈 @latechuu Jacob Elordi playing elvis when austin butler is literally still alive

Jacob Elordi playing elvis when austin butler is literally still alive https://t.co/QFHtxxa3ro

uncle johnny’s fashion assistant @aquariusxavenue jacob elordi playing elvis…..after he dated kaia gerber….who is now dating austin butler…..who just played elvis….. jacob elordi playing elvis…..after he dated kaia gerber….who is now dating austin butler…..who just played elvis….. https://t.co/dM6mPdN53J

nia @niaamarie06 jacob elordi playin elvis while austin butler and kaia are together is interesting… jacob elordi playin elvis while austin butler and kaia are together is interesting… https://t.co/HF2cisZvw4

Kendall 💜 @LAlovelovin So Kaia gerber dressed as Priscilla and Elvis Presley with Jacob Elordi, then dated Austin Butler who played Elvis, and her brother is called Presley, and now Jacob ( her ex) is also gonna play Elvis... something with Elvis So Kaia gerber dressed as Priscilla and Elvis Presley with Jacob Elordi, then dated Austin Butler who played Elvis, and her brother is called Presley, and now Jacob ( her ex) is also gonna play Elvis... something with Elvis

chloe @brevorpilled jacob elordi saw kaia gerber dating austin butler after their breakup so he said Alright bet and decided to play elvis BROOOO jacob elordi saw kaia gerber dating austin butler after their breakup so he said Alright bet and decided to play elvis BROOOO

razia @girlbossonfilm kaia gerber at the movie theater watching sofia coppola’s elvis portrayed by jacob elordi: kaia gerber at the movie theater watching sofia coppola’s elvis portrayed by jacob elordi: https://t.co/42l8bWpyTt

em🫧 @shroomrry jacob elordi being cast for elvis after him and his ex kaia dressed up as elvis and priscilla for halloween and now kaia is dating austin who already played elvis… HOLLYWOOD IS BACK BABY!!! jacob elordi being cast for elvis after him and his ex kaia dressed up as elvis and priscilla for halloween and now kaia is dating austin who already played elvis… HOLLYWOOD IS BACK BABY!!!

Jacob Elordi and Kaia Gerber's relationship timeline explored

Elordi and the 21-year-old model made headlines in the fall of 2020 after being spotted in the Big Apple together. Sources confirmed their relationship in April 2021. Speaking about their relationship, reps told US Magazine in April 2021:

“It’s actually crazy how much they have in common. It was like the universe brought them together! They’re both models, modeled for Calvin Klein- very into fashion, of course. They love going shopping together and even working out together. They’re truly some of the kindest people you will meet.”

Michelle Menchaca🍓 @belle_de_jour86 Jacob Elordi and Kaia Gerber as dressed Elvis and Priscilla for Halloween I’m just going to leave these hereJacob Elordi and Kaia Gerber as dressed Elvis and Priscilla for Halloween I’m just going to leave these here👀😂💯Jacob Elordi and Kaia Gerber as dressed Elvis and Priscilla for Halloween 👀 https://t.co/FZ0IuuuDgh

During their time together, it seems like the Kaia’s parents Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber approved of the actor. Sources claimed that the parents “adore Jacob and think he’s a great match for Kaia.”

Speaking about their relationship, Gerber said in the past:

“Having a safe, steady relationship like that, has really opened my eyes to the possibility of love and what it feels like to love without conditions.”

Unfortunately, the couple split in November 2021. Sources told E! News that “they split, and it is amicable.”

