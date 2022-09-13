"Austin Butler outdid every single person ever": Jacob Elordi and Kaia Gerber Elvis memes take over Twitter amid former's casting news

Euphoria star Jacob Elordi is set to star as Elvis in Sofia Coppola’s upcoming movie Priscilla. It seems like the actor has big shoes to fill considering Austin Butler recently gave a knockout performance as the King of Rock and Roll in Baz Luhrmann's Elvis.
Jacob Elordi took to social media to confirm the press release. The 25-year-old actor took to his Instagram account and uploaded a story from Deadline announcing his casting.
Coincidentally, this will not be the first time Jacob Elordi will be wearing the Jailhouse Rock singer’s mask. In 2020, Elordi and his former girlfriend Kaia Gerber dressed up as Elvis and Priscilla for Halloween.
News of Elordi's casting has left the internet by storm. Social media is flooded with hilarious memes about how model Kaia Gerber’s former boyfriend is now competing with her current partner, Butler, by attempting his own take on the beloved singer.
The film’s press release stated that Priscilla revolves around Elvis Presely’s wife Priscilla Presley. It added:
“Sofia Coppola wrote and will direct the feature film 'Priscilla' based on the memoir Elvis and Me by Priscilla Beaulieu Presley. Published in 1985, Presley's intimate account of her life with Elvis became a New York Times Bestseller and an international sensation.”
Filming is yet to begin. However, sources claim that filming will begin in Toronto this fall.
Netizens react to Jacob Elordi starring as Elvis in Priscilla
It would seem that the internet is not happy that Jacob Elordi will be performing his own rendition of Elvis Presely. Especially since, Austin Butler gave an impressive performance in the 2022 biography-drama. Rotten Tomatoes rated Butler’s Elvis at 78% while IMDb gave a 7.5/10 rating.
Twitterati also found it peculiar that Jacob Elordi was taking on the role Butler recently perfected. Especially since Butler is dating Elordi’s ex-girlfriend Kaia Gerber. Butler and Gerber were first spotted together in December 2021. The two made their red-carpet debut at the Met Gala in May 2022.
Netizens have flooded Twitter with hilarious memes about the coincidence. Many joked about how Elordi is attempting to win back his ex-girlfriend Kaia by playing Elvis. A few tweets read:
Jacob Elordi and Kaia Gerber's relationship timeline explored
Elordi and the 21-year-old model made headlines in the fall of 2020 after being spotted in the Big Apple together. Sources confirmed their relationship in April 2021. Speaking about their relationship, reps told US Magazine in April 2021:
“It’s actually crazy how much they have in common. It was like the universe brought them together! They’re both models, modeled for Calvin Klein- very into fashion, of course. They love going shopping together and even working out together. They’re truly some of the kindest people you will meet.”
During their time together, it seems like the Kaia’s parents Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber approved of the actor. Sources claimed that the parents “adore Jacob and think he’s a great match for Kaia.”
Speaking about their relationship, Gerber said in the past:
“Having a safe, steady relationship like that, has really opened my eyes to the possibility of love and what it feels like to love without conditions.”
Unfortunately, the couple split in November 2021. Sources told E! News that “they split, and it is amicable.”