"Tyra did not just do that to Charli": Fans slam DWTS host Tyra Banks following her awkward comments to Charli D'Amelio 

Dancing With The Stars (DWTS) host Tyra Banks has once again received criticism from fans for making an awkward comment towards TikTok creator and influencer Charli D'Amelio on the second episode of Season 31 of the reality dance competition.

Tyra currently serves as the host of the show alongside Season 19 winner Alfonso Ribeiro. She made a comment about Charli's neck and the latter being a TikTok star that didn't sit well with fans. One tweeted:

Haley @itss_haleyy Tyra did not just do that to Charli #DWTS Tyra did not just do that to Charli #DWTS https://t.co/y0j3g33fdu

The supermodel joined the show as the host ahead of DWTS Season 29 premiere after longtime host Tom Bergeron and his co-host Erin Andrews were shockingly fired before the season. Since then, Tyra has been ridiculed for her choice of outfits and the mistakes she made on stage. The host has also received criticism for her hosting skills this season as fans have appreciated Alfonso over her.

Fans react as Tyra Banks makes awkward comments about Charli D'Amelio on DWTS

Charli D'Amelio is partnered with Mark Ballas in Season 31 of DWTS. The duo have been at the top with a score of 32 out of 40 twice in a row and the season has just begun. Charli has been one of the strongest competitors on the show and has gained a large fanbase as well. Viewers love watching her groove to a different dance routines and have complimented the chemistry between her and her choreographer partner Mark.

In Episode 2 of the competition, host Tyra Banks made inappropriate comments towards Charli, subtly pointing out that she is a TikTok star. Tyra said:

"I said for one of the most famous teenagers in the entire world, she is so sweet, so humble. There's a sweetness...I thought you were going to be like 'What's up, Tyra? I'm a Tiktok star.' No! You are so sweet and humble, it's beautiful."

In the second DWTS episode, Charli and Mark performed a Quickstep routine to Elvis Presley's Boss Nova Baby, which was received with wide applause by the live studio audience and judges Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough. Although the duo scored the highest, it was Tyra's comments that made fans uncomfortable.

Following the judges' advice to Charli to fix her neck (referring to posture), Tyra said:

"Now, I love your neck. You have the most beautiful neck in the world. I love it."

The comments infuriated fans who took to social media to express their concerns with the host. Check out what they have to say.

Maddie @Maddiesrsly #dwts did tyra just say she loves charli’s neck…🤨 #dwts did tyra just say she loves charli’s neck…🤨

Maddie @Maddiesrsly i want to talk with tyra banks about why she said on live television that she thought charli was going to be a stuck up tiktok influencer #dwts i want to talk with tyra banks about why she said on live television that she thought charli was going to be a stuck up tiktok influencer #dwts

Beth Gaertner @lookforbeth What is with these uncomfy comments from Tyra tonight?! Now she’s discussing Charli’s neck. #dwts What is with these uncomfy comments from Tyra tonight?! Now she’s discussing Charli’s neck. #dwts

the-sun.com/entertainment/… Won’t EVER watch DWTS with Tyra Banks hosting. She has RUINED the show @officialdwts . Bring back Erin Andrews & Tom Bergeron. The show has tanked since #TyraBanks — she’s ANNOYING as hell. Won’t EVER watch DWTS with Tyra Banks hosting. She has RUINED the show @officialdwts. Bring back Erin Andrews & Tom Bergeron. The show has tanked since #TyraBanks — she’s ANNOYING as hell. 👋 #DWTS #DisneyChannel the-sun.com/entertainment/…

brie :) @dwtsfanatic1 now why tyra just say you have the most beautiful neck? #dwts now why tyra just say you have the most beautiful neck? #dwts

jason @jasonnnn_p #dwts i know Tyra did not just say “you have the most beautiful neck I love your neck” like girl what LMFAOOO #DWTS31 i know Tyra did not just say “you have the most beautiful neck I love your neck” like girl what LMFAOOO #DWTS31 #dwts

Fans were also frustrated with Tyra hosting DWTS. Check their reactions out.

Beth Gaertner @lookforbeth I appreciate that they brought in another host to talk to contestants so we don’t have to listen to Tyra all night. #dwts I appreciate that they brought in another host to talk to contestants so we don’t have to listen to Tyra all night. #dwts

thea @kateshrmas tyra truly is a terrible host #DWTS tyra truly is a terrible host #DWTS

A quick look into Tyra Banks' mistakes on Season 31 of DWTS

While reading the leaderboard for the first eight couples who had performed in the competition in the season premiere, Tyra read the teleprompter incorrectly, which led to her swapping the names of the Top 2 contestant-choreographer pair. However, fans were more upset with Tyra blaming the production for the same.

In the same episode, the DWTS host pronounced contestant Peta Murgatroyd's name as "Peter," for which she once again received some flak from fans. Other than her outfits, she was also widely trolled for the incident.

Tyra also received immense criticism from viewers after she provided her feedback on professional dancer Koko Iwasaki's performance with Vinny Guadagnino. While thanking Koko for the performance, the host stated that "representation matters." This infuriated fans as they felt Tyra insinuated that Koko was only cast on the show because she's Asian and not because she was talented.

cing With The Stars (DWTS) Season 31 has already aired two episodes. The two pairs - Cheryl Ladd and Louis van Amstel, and Teresa Giudice and Pasha Pashkov - have already been eliminated from the competition, making it even harder for the remaining contestants. Viewers will have to wait and see who takes the Mirror Ball trophy and the grand cash prize home.

Tune in to an all-new episode of DWTS on Monday, October 3, 2022, at 8 pm ET on Disney+.

