Why do fans want Tyra Banks to "stop talking" on Dancing With The Stars Season (DWTS) 31 premiere? Cause explored

Dancing With The Stars (DWTS) aired a grand premiere for its 31st Season on Monday, September 19, 2022 at 8.00 pm ET on Disney Plus. The two-hour special saw participants dance their hearts out with well-rounded routines alongside their respective professional choreographers. After two decades of airing on ABC, the show has moved to Disney+ for the first time.

On tonight's premiere episode of the competition, Tyra Banks took upon her hosting duties alongside co-host and Season 19 winner Alfonso Ribeiro. However, the former made a few mistakes throughout the episode. Whether it be pronouncing a contestant's name wrong or blaming the production for a mismatch on the scoreboard, it didn't sit well with fans.

Fans weren't impressed with Tyra's style of hosting. They took to social media to express their disappointment and wanted her to "stop talking." One tweeted:

Contestants include fan-favorite celebrities from television shows, movies, reality series and many others who have carved a niche for themselves and are here to put on their dance shoes to add another feather to their cap.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

"Dancing with the Stars is the hit series in which celebrities perform choreographed dance routines that are judged by a panel of renowned ballroom experts, including Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough."

Fans react to Tyra Banks' hosting duties on DWTS

On the season premiere of DWTS, loyal fans were actively putting out their opinions about their likes and dislikes. While they loved most performances, host Tyra Banks didn't manage to impress viewers. Throughout the course of the premiere episode, the supermodel made mistakes.

While reading the leaderboard for the first eight couples who had performed in the competition, Tyra read the teleprompter incorrectly, which led to her swapping the names of the Top 2 contestant-choreographer pair. However, fans felt annoyed that she went on to blame the backstage crew instead of addressing her mistake.

Zachary Bruner @HellurZach I’m tired of Tyra blaming her team backstage, when she messes up reading a teleprompter. Just say sorry my fault and move on. No reason to throw people under the bus. #DWTS I’m tired of Tyra blaming her team backstage, when she messes up reading a teleprompter. Just say sorry my fault and move on. No reason to throw people under the bus. #DWTS

Bailey Waltman @Bailey_Waltman Tyra calling out the producers for “messing up” the leaderboard? Ma’am blaming them does not make you look like you know what you’re doing #DWTS Tyra calling out the producers for “messing up” the leaderboard? Ma’am blaming them does not make you look like you know what you’re doing #DWTS

melissa @melnacflo Tyra already messing it up and trying to blame the people in her ear. Classic. #DWTS Tyra already messing it up and trying to blame the people in her ear. Classic. #DWTS

Kels TV Tea @KTspillsrealTV Now Tyra I was just bragging about you, stop blaming that poor team & leave the mistake where it was.. #DWTS Now Tyra I was just bragging about you, stop blaming that poor team & leave the mistake where it was.. #DWTS

Rachel May @RachelMay09 lol Tyra already making a mistake who is on top of the leader board so far #DWTS lol lol Tyra already making a mistake who is on top of the leader board so far #DWTS lol

Later on in the episode, the DWTS host pronounced contestant Peta Murgatroyd's name as "Peter," for which she received some flak from fans.

iz ⋒ @isabelsav #DWTS i’m sorry but i’m absolutely cackling at tyra calling peta “peter” i’m sorry but i’m absolutely cackling at tyra calling peta “peter” 😭😭 #DWTS

😝S-BEEZY @_spic127_ #DWTS Umm did Tyra just say “Peter” Umm did Tyra just say “Peter”💀💀 #DWTS

Tyra also received immense criticism after professional dancer Koko Iwasaki's performance with Vinny Guadagnino. The host thanked Koko for performing on stage, adding that "representation matters." Fans took to Twitter to slam the host for her comments.

kimmy @LamKimDzung !!! When Tyra low key insinuated @koko_iwasaki was there for representation. Ummm girl NO, Koko deserves to be a pro!!! #dwts When Tyra low key insinuated @koko_iwasaki was there for representation. Ummm girl NO, Koko deserves to be a pro 💯!!! #dwts

Lisa Swiggett @LisaAnnKomar Did Tyra just say that? Representation matters? Like the only reason Koko was added as a pro is because she’s Asian?!? Come on now… That takes away the idea that Koko is good enough to be there, regardless of race. #DWTS Did Tyra just say that? Representation matters? Like the only reason Koko was added as a pro is because she’s Asian?!? Come on now… That takes away the idea that Koko is good enough to be there, regardless of race. #DWTS

Vanessa Vega-Rivera @MizzVanieV Tyra Banks is so awkward. She told Koko thanks for what you represent. Representation matters. Wtf it was so random and awkward how she said it. 🤦🏽‍♀️ #dwts Tyra Banks is so awkward. She told Koko thanks for what you represent. Representation matters. Wtf it was so random and awkward how she said it. 🤦🏽‍♀️ #dwts

isabel nelsen @isa1166 @officialdwts #dwts Can we talk about @tyrabanks comments to Koko about “representation”. Can Tyra just go away??? @officialdwts #dwts Can we talk about @tyrabanks comments to Koko about “representation”. Can Tyra just go away???

positiviTEA @ksthoughtss #DTWS31 “Representation matters” like I agree but why did Tyra say that at that moment like ?? #DWTS “Representation matters” like I agree but why did Tyra say that at that moment like ?? #DWTS #DTWS31 https://t.co/zeaWVdZtMR

Fans weren't "vibing" for Tyra Banks to host the show. However, they didn't seem to mind co-host Alfonso Ribeiro, who won Season 19 of the competition. After the latter was announced as a co-host, he released a statement expressing his gratitude for being paired opposite Tyra.

"Dancing with the Stars has been such an important part of my life for so many years, and I am ecstatic to officially re-join this tight-knit family as co-host. Tyra and I have a longstanding friendship that I hope will resonate with all of the fans at home as we kick off this new season on Disney+."

Season 31 of Dancing With The Stars (DWTS) has started on a successful note. The contestants have proved their mettle and still have a long way to go. The participant-choreographer pair, who consistently manage to impress the judges, will win the Mirror Ball trophy and a grand cash prize.

Viewers can stream fresh episodes of DWTS on Disney+ every Monday from 8 pm to 10 pm ET from September 19.

