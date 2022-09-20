Why do fans want Tyra Banks to "stop talking" on Dancing With The Stars Season (DWTS) 31 premiere? Cause explored

Dancing With The Stars (DWTS) aired a grand premiere for its 31st Season on Monday, September 19, 2022 at 8.00 pm ET on Disney Plus. The two-hour special saw participants dance their hearts out with well-rounded routines alongside their respective professional choreographers. After two decades of airing on ABC, the show has moved to Disney+ for the first time.
On tonight's premiere episode of the competition, Tyra Banks took upon her hosting duties alongside co-host and Season 19 winner Alfonso Ribeiro. However, the former made a few mistakes throughout the episode. Whether it be pronouncing a contestant's name wrong or blaming the production for a mismatch on the scoreboard, it didn't sit well with fans.
Fans weren't impressed with Tyra's style of hosting. They took to social media to express their disappointment and wanted her to "stop talking." One tweeted:
Contestants include fan-favorite celebrities from television shows, movies, reality series and many others who have carved a niche for themselves and are here to put on their dance shoes to add another feather to their cap.
The official synopsis of the show reads:
"Dancing with the Stars is the hit series in which celebrities perform choreographed dance routines that are judged by a panel of renowned ballroom experts, including Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough."
Fans react to Tyra Banks' hosting duties on DWTS
On the season premiere of DWTS, loyal fans were actively putting out their opinions about their likes and dislikes. While they loved most performances, host Tyra Banks didn't manage to impress viewers. Throughout the course of the premiere episode, the supermodel made mistakes.
While reading the leaderboard for the first eight couples who had performed in the competition, Tyra read the teleprompter incorrectly, which led to her swapping the names of the Top 2 contestant-choreographer pair. However, fans felt annoyed that she went on to blame the backstage crew instead of addressing her mistake.
Later on in the episode, the DWTS host pronounced contestant Peta Murgatroyd's name as "Peter," for which she received some flak from fans.
Tyra also received immense criticism after professional dancer Koko Iwasaki's performance with Vinny Guadagnino. The host thanked Koko for performing on stage, adding that "representation matters." Fans took to Twitter to slam the host for her comments.
Fans weren't "vibing" for Tyra Banks to host the show. However, they didn't seem to mind co-host Alfonso Ribeiro, who won Season 19 of the competition. After the latter was announced as a co-host, he released a statement expressing his gratitude for being paired opposite Tyra.
"Dancing with the Stars has been such an important part of my life for so many years, and I am ecstatic to officially re-join this tight-knit family as co-host. Tyra and I have a longstanding friendship that I hope will resonate with all of the fans at home as we kick off this new season on Disney+."
Season 31 of Dancing With The Stars (DWTS) has started on a successful note. The contestants have proved their mettle and still have a long way to go. The participant-choreographer pair, who consistently manage to impress the judges, will win the Mirror Ball trophy and a grand cash prize.
Viewers can stream fresh episodes of DWTS on Disney+ every Monday from 8 pm to 10 pm ET from September 19.