Dancing with the Stars 2022 (season 31): Which song will each pair dance to? Episode 1 playlist revealed

A brand new season of Dancing with the Stars (DWTS) is all set to premiere on Monday, September 19, 2022, on Disney Plus. A total of 16 pairs are participating in Season 31.

Each week, a pair (consisting of one celebrity contestant and one dance pro) will be eliminated from the competition until the finale announces a winning couple.

The official synopsis of Dancing with the Stars 2022 reads:

“A celebrity is paired with a professional dancer to perform predetermined dances and compete against each other.”

Meanwhile, the social media handles of DWTS have revealed the playlist for Episode 1.

Dancing with the Stars Season 31 Episode 1 songs

Season 31 of Dancing with the Stars will begin with a group performance by the dance pros. They will shake their legs on a mashup track of Lizzo's About Damn Time (Purple Disco Machine Remix) and Diana Ross' I'm Coming Out.

After the group's performance, one celebrity contestant and his/her dance partner will showcase their dance moves to the judges. Some of the dance forms that viewers will witness in the premiere episode include tango, jive, cha-cha, quickstep, salsa, Viennese waltz, and foxtrot.

The songs to which each pair will dance to have been revealed on Twitter and Instagram handles of Dancing with the Stars. Take a look at the full list of DWTS 2022 premiere playlist:

1) Joseph Baena and pro Daniella Karagach: Pump it by Black Eyed Peas

2) Selma Blair and pro Sasha Farber: Time of Your Life by David Cook

3) Wayne Brady and pro Witney Carson: She’s a Mad Mama Jama by Carl Carlton

4) Sam Champion and pro Cheryl Burke: Hold Me Closer by Elton John and Britney Spears

5) Charli D’Amelio and pro Mark Ballas: Savage (Major Lazer Remix) by Megan Thee Stallion

6) Heidi D’Amelio and pro Artem Chigvintsev: Lady Marmalade by Christina Aguilera, Lil’ Kim, Mya & P!nk

7) Jessie James Decker and pro Alan Bersten: Sweet Home Alabama by Lynyrd Skynyrd

8) Trevor Donovan and pro Emma Slater: Dancing with Myself by Billy Idol

9) Daniel Durant and pro Britt Stewart: Barbra Streisand by Duck Sauce

10) Teresa Giudice and pro Pasha Pashkov: We Found Love by Rihanna ft. Calvin Harris

11) Vinny Guardino and pro Koko Iwasaki: Titi Me Pregunto by Bad Bunny

12) Cheryl Ladd and pro Louis Van Amstel: Got to Give it Up by Marvin Gaye

13) Jason Lewis and pro Peta Murgatroyd: Get Lucky by Daft Punk ft. Pharrell Williams & Nile Rodgers

14) Shangela and pro Gleb Savchenko: When I Grow Up by The Pussycat Dolls

15) Jordin Sparks and pro Brandon Armstrong: I Wanna Dance with Somebody by Whitney Houston

16) Gabby Windey and pro Val Chmerkovskiy: As it Was by Harry Styles

Post their performances, one pair with the lowest score and lowest votes will be eliminated from the show in Episode 1. The voting lines for the viewers will open on Monday, September 19, at 8.00 PM ET and will close after the final competitive dance.

All about DWTS 2022: Hosts, judges and more

The hosts of DWTS, aka Dancing with the Stars, Season 31 are Tyra Banks and Alfonso Ribeiro. In previous seasons, Banks handled the hosting gig, but this time, Ribeiro joins the supermodel as the co-host of the dance reality TV show.

The panel of judges for Season 31 includes Len Goodman, Derek Hough, Bruno Tonioli, and Carrie Ann Inaba. Throughout the season, multiple guest judges will join the panel as well.

Earlier, Dancing with the Stars used to air on the ABC network. This time, the dance competition series will be released on Disney Plus.

Dancing with the Stars Season 31 will stream new episodes every Monday at 8.00 PM ET and 5.00 PM PT on Disney+.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far